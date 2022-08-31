A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
Time stays the same, it never speeds up or slows down. Lately, I have been reminded more and more of the gift of time and who holds time in His hands.
Recently, I headed out to run a day full of errands. With a number of things on my to-do list, I headed to the post office. Upon entering, I was frustrated to find a long line backing up all the way to the door. “Hurry up and wait,” I muttered, glancing at my watch.
As I took my place in the too long line, an elderly stranger approached me. He said, “Could you help me? I can’t seem to get my post office box open. I have several keys but am not sure which one will fit. My hands are shaking and I need help."
Immediately, I knew what God wanted me to do. I stepped out of line and was able to find his box, fit the right key in and open it. The problem was fixed in a matter of minutes!
The man thanked me and then left. As I turned to get back in line, the line was gone. I walked straight to the service counter.
My experience that day remind me of Jesus’s words, “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” Luke 6:38
My wait seemed shorter because God interrupted my hurry. By turning my eyes to others’ needs and helping me give of my time, He gave me a gift.
Last weekend I took Mikey to Tweetsie. As we stood in the long line to get on the Ferris wheel my friends Jerry and Margaret Moore came over to greet me. I introduced them to Mikey. I shared with them that I had brought Mikey here to his favorite place, every other weekend, for 42 years! They marveled at the amount of time that we had spent coming to Tweetsie all of those years. Once again, I felt the importance of taking time to share happiness and help to others. Time is always precious and special with Mikey.
Time is truly a gift. The gift of time is given to us by our Heavenly Father. All time is in God’s hands. Our prayer each day should include asking God to show us how to use our time to bring glory and honor to Him. Never get too busy for God. It’s a lesson I hope to remember next time I look at my watch! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Carolyn Austin who passed away this week. Also, to the family of Donna Parsons Willet at the passing of her son, Amra Hayslett.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My niece, Marty Landau and Linda Chastain on Sept. 3, to Lynn Bell on Sept. 4, to Jeff Smith, Jr. and Margaret Hartley on Sept. 5, and to Brock Robertson and Margaret Moody on Sept. 6. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Rev. and Mrs. Gordon Noble on Sept. 1. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Idle words and lazy words are used by a vacant mind!”
