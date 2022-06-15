I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world. JOHN 6:51
I know that we truly live in a different world than the one in which I grew up. We were blessed to have food on the table, parents that loved us and knew where we were, clothes on our backs and even the luxury of a trip to the beach once a year. We said prayers and recited the pledge of allegiance in schools. We also respected our parents and elders and looked them in the eye when we spoke to them.
I know of parents that saved for more than a year to take their family on a wonderful vacation at a beautiful resort. It included a beautiful beach and delicious buffet dinners, but their youngest child was unimpressed. Everywhere they went, everything they did, the child just stared at his electronic game he had in his hand. At the award winning restaurants, he ignored the seafood and steaks, whining that he wanted pizza or chicken nuggets.
The child had fallen into the trap of wanting what he could get anywhere. I often think of scenarios such this that we could fall into.
How many times in the scriptures did Jesus tell the people over and over that He was the way, the truth and the life? The crowds around Jesus often displayed this same childish mentality. Jesus offered them eternal life through Himself. They wanted to reminisce and demand something that they thought would be more satisfying. Jesus reminded them again and again that He was not just WHAT they needed. He was WHO they needed.
When we think about the good old days and how things used to be, even those thoughts and happenings will never truly satisfy. Neither will dreaming up a plan for God to fulfill our wants and dreams. We must learn to yearn for what God desires to give us. Anything less is a cheap substitute and will never fully satisfy our greatest longing. A growing relationship with God through His Son will leave us satisfied.
Each day, when we pray we should ask God to forgive us for those times when we desire something besides Jesus. Our prayer should be to love Him more each day. He is offering us a future with Him and the best of everything. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Continue to pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Gina Triplett and family on the passing of Butch Triplett on June 10. We also learned of the passing of Jim Burgess. Our sympathy to Jim’s family.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My sister, Betsy Payne on June 16, to Mary Phillips on June 18, to Norman Pitts on June 20, to Marc Hickman and Dennis Pitts on June 21, and to my sister in law, Sharon Pitts and Susie Cox on June 22. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Brian and Lindsey Tester on June 20. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Rumors are lies that are waiting for a home!”
