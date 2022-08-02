The Lord said, "If I find fifty righteous people in the city of Sodom, I will spare the whole place for their sake." “What if the number of the righteous is five less than fifty? Will you destroy the whole city because of five people?" "If I find forty-five there," he said, "I will not destroy it."…He answered, “For the sake of ten, I will not destroy it.” GENESIS 26-32
I think we have all said or heard someone say, “Why do bad things happen to good people?” I have been thinking of that more and more these days. When I think of my dear niece that has been diagnosed with stage four cancer I have thought that. When I watch the news and see so many sad things happening, I think of it.
After seeing and hearing of so many horrible things happening, another question I have had is, “How bad do things have to get? If God destroyed Sodom and Gomorra because of its sinfulness, how much worse is our world today than it must have been back then?”
With all these troubling things on my mind and heart it seems I am continually breathing a prayer for someone or something. I pray for understanding, direction and peace for myself and my objects of prayer.
When I was younger, I would ask Mama why some good people seemed to have many difficulties while others didn’t. She would explain that God would never give us more than we could bear. I didn’t understand this reasoning. She would continue by telling me that in difficult times we turn more toward God for understanding and mercy. She went on to say that through our trials and uncertainties, God would bless us and allow others to see how we handle the situation with His help. We would become a witness for God through His grace and mercy through our trials and tribulations.
It is no coincidence that I am reading a remarkable book entitled Heaven, an Unexpected Journey by Jim Woodford. If you haven’t read it I would recommend it. It is one man’s experience with heaven, angels and the afterlife. Without giving away why this book was written, I would like to share with you the answer to one of my questions.
When Jim Woodford experienced a time with an angel he asked the same question as I have so often asked about how much worse things can get before God decides that enough is enough and will come to judge. The angel plainly explained that in the case of Sodom and Gomorra only a very few righteous people were left. God saw fit to let these righteous ones leave the city before He brought destruction on it. The angel also explained that in our world today there are certainly lots of bad and sad things going on. That is what we usually see on the news. Yet, the angel explained that there are thousands of kindnesses that are going on in our world today, too. We just don’t hear about them as much. That is what we must continue to focus on.
Each day I am trying to take time to sit quietly and focus on the kindnesses of the day and what I can do to keep those kindnesses flowing. Jesus also promised where two or more are gathered in His name that He would be among us. What a wonderful promise to know that Jesus is with us in every situation.
So, this week as we hear of things and experience tribulations in our lives remember to stop and count the kindnesses of the day. These revelations will certainly keep your faith lifted. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for those battling cancer. Continue to pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kimberly Hartley and Buddy Barker on August 5, to Jane Myers and Paul Moody on August 6, to Jim Steele on August 8, and to Gretchen Piasecny on August 9. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Helen Cain on August 6 and to Butch and Sharon Pitts on August 8. May the Lord bless you with many years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “When you release a smile, you always imprison a frown!”
