Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child he shall not enter therein. MARK 10:15
The young mother struggled to keep her two preschool children quiet in church, while also bouncing an infant on her knee. Many moms with three young children would have stayed home, but this young mother wanted her children to know about Jesus from their earliest memories. Her small church was unable to offer a nursery. As she struggled, she worried her children were disturbing others. Would someone complain?
Suddenly, a quiet lady, who had been sitting in the back of the church, slipped into the pew beside the young mom and began to help. She whispered, “I seldom come to church because I feel like I have nothing to offer. Thank you for bringing your children to church and giving me a purpose for coming, too.”
When I heard this story my mind quickly went back to my own childhood. I remember so vividly Mama taking me and my siblings to church and teaching us how important it was to learn about Jesus. I remember a particular time I was getting restless during a service. Mama took my head and laid it in her lap atop her arm, complete with wristwatch. She whispered, “Lynn, be quiet and listen what the watch is saying.” I remember I listened so intently expecting to hear words, not a tick, tick, tick! But I kept listening to whatever Mama expected me to hear. In my other ear I was catching the pastor saying the word “Jesus” over and over. Was it the watch that made me lie still or the calmness of the word “Jesus”?
Whatever the reason, I learned early that the love of Jesus was taught at church and at home. Matter of fact, Jesus was, and still is, present in every day and place in my life thanks to those who cared enough to make sure I was exposed to the scripture.
Just like Mama and the lady in my story today, through trust in Christ, these mothers took their children to church despite the disturbances they could cause. Through trust in Christ, a lady at church stepped in to help at just the right moment. If we are to enter His kingdom and be faithful servants in it, we must learn to depend on the Lord as little children and trust in His leadership.
I think of my friend, Irene Greene, who is so faithful in my church. Even though we do not have a nursery in our church, Irene has been so faithful to go to visitors with children and take those little ones to Sunday school to teach them about Jesus and/or share a children’s sermon with them.
As Jesus said in our scripture today, we must become as a little child and have their faith to enter the kingdom of Heaven. Where can you and I step up to the proverbial plate to teach and reach others to know the love of Christ? Won’t you make today be the day you reach out and lead another to Him? Pray and ask for wisdom about where God would best have you serve others in His name. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Luke Nelson on Aug. 25, to Earl Davis on Aug. 26, and to Faye Church, Sam Ewell and Hans Kohler on Aug. 27. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It will sure be interesting to hear today’s teenagers tell their children what all they had to do without!”
