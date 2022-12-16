“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12
What is it about light or should I say lights? Even though dusk and/or night time may coach us into a good nights’ sleep, beautiful, soft light actually raises endorphins in our bodies. Light is good for your body and your soul.
When my children and grandchildren were young we would take them to McAdenville or to the Bristol Speedway to see the Christmas light displays. Even now, during the Christmas season when Mikey comes home we always ride around town and especially through Chetola Resort to see the beautiful Christmas light displays.
Mikey’s very favorite are the displays at Tweetsie Christmas. The look of wonder on his face as the train chugs its way through millions of sparkling lights is priceless. Looking at the faces of fellow train riders is a gift in itself. You never see a frown; only smiles and lots of finger-pointing! There is no need to drive far to see these beautiful light displays when they are right here in the high country at Tweetsie. Since its inception Tweetsie Christmas has become part of many families Christmas traditions. Again, I say, what is it about light?
My co-workers and I have plans to go to Winston Salem to see the Christmas light displays at Tanglewood. Those that have been there previously shared that some have set in the car line to see the displays for three hours or more! In this case I know we will enjoy the display but it’s about a fun night out with friends sharing the light of friendships. But what is it about lights that you would sit for hours in line just to see?
One of God’s first creations was light. He placed the sun to rise each morning to not only give us light but to provide warmth and growth on the earth. He continued to give us light even at night with the moon and stars. Light permeates into every crack and crevice of our lives bringing us what we need to help us sustain life.
When there is no light all we have to do is flip on a light switch or even the light of our cell phone to bring light. What about spiritual light? God is the author of light and He gave us His Son to bring us into His light.
In our scripture today Jesus tells us that He is the light of the world. When we ask Him into our heart and life He promises that we will never walk in darkness. He didn’t say we might not walk is darkness He said we would never walk in darkness. What an incredible promise this is in todays’ world. The inward dwelling of the Holy Spirit in our lives gives us light in our darkest times. Jesus’ sacrificial death on the cross gave us the opportunity to eternal light and life with Him.
In this season of lights, go enjoy the spectacular shows. But ponder the wonder of the light of the Star that led the shepherds and wise men to the light of the world, Jesus! How much time are we giving to experience His Light? His Light will shine forever! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are physically sick and sin sick. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved ones. This time of year is especially hard for many. Keep praying for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Ashlyn Baird on Dec. 15, to Luther Brown on Dec. 17, to my cousin, Wesley Pitts and Page Abernethy on Dec. 19, and to Katelyn Callahan and Savannah Troyer on Dec. 21. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mike and Leigh Ann Byrd on Dec. 16, and to Roachel and Joann Laney on Dec. 18. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Some people spend the last half of their life regretting the first half!”
