Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. John 8-12
I am somewhat of an early riser. There is nothing as beautiful as the dawn. I feel that those that sleep late have missed the best part of the day!
Since I rise early, I usually call it a day by 9:00 p.m. Now, with daylight savings time, sometimes I am in bed before it gets dark.
We all like light. We enjoy longer days in the spring and summer. Even in darkness we tend to surround ourselves with lamps, candles or firelight. We even talk about light. I like to say that seeing my loved ones' faces, lights up my life. Debbie Boone even had a hit record, “You Light Up My Life”. Yes, light is a good thing.
So what is having or being light, really? Is it just being kind and making others happy? Is it making good choices that bring brightness and light to your life?
My precious Mama went to heaven four years ago on June 3. Her life was a shining light. Even though she is gone physically, her light still shines on this earth through the people that she touched and the life she led. Many times it was said that she could light up the room.
Where did she get this light? She began radiating her light when she asked Jesus to come into her heart when she was nine years old. His light shone through her all through her life.
In our scripture today, Jesus tells us that He is the light of the world. He is the light that we must follow, not what we want for ourselves. This means we must discipline our will to study and obey His Word.
Our lives do not produce the light that Jesus wants us to display to others as we pursue our own ideas. In reality, the world is constantly trying to put our spiritual light out. The enemy constantly feeds us false promises that make us believe that we can shine without studying God’s word.
There are people that do not like to hear the message that they cannot lead themselves. In the end, any decision made without Christ’s light leads to death. God’s ways bring life and lasting freedom. We can only experience God’s light when we experience Him through His Word, through Bible study.
This scripture verse uses the word “again.” Jesus was once again telling those listening that He was the light. Walk away from the darkness of this world and focus on His light. Ask Him to speak to you and illuminate the path that He has prepared for you. Praying for this will keep us in His light.
Do you believe that Jesus is the light as He says He is? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Continue to pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Edsel Ruppert on June 11, to Dr. Ken McEwin and Jennifer Baugh on June 12, to Abby Hayslett on June 14, and to Ann Williams on June 15. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Millie Potts on June 9, to Earl and Pegeen Davis on June10 and to Tom and JoAnn Alexander on June 13. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “If you are a stranger to prayer, you are a stranger to power!”
