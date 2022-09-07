“Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity. Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone. Colossians 4:5-6
When I get home from a long day I always change into my “at home clothes”. You know what they are, we all have them. They are comfortable and more times than not, you might have to change clothes again if you needed to go back out! These “home clothes” are seen by our family almost every day. You might never want anyone else to see what you hang out in at home. But what about outsiders?
This week, in particular, has been a great example in watching our actions and our words in preparation of the huge Appalachian State vs. Carolina Tarheels football game. There has been a lot of smack talk between fans on social media. Some have been unnecessary comments made that go beyond playful fan banter. There is no one that cheers for their favorite team any more than I, but some comments I have seen and heard make me wonder, if they speak these words openly, how tattered and soiled their “home clothes” must be.
Our Pastor has been leading us through a study of Colossians. This book is rich in instruction on how we should live our lives every day and in every way. It teaches us to learn to live with our “house clothes” on whether we are at home or away.
People see how we live. We come out in our spiritual “house clothes” every day. Others see our actions. They may see how we live but we have to earn the right for people to listen to us. We must not only walk the walk but we must talk the talk.
Have you ever thought that we have to earn the right for people to listen to us? We need to season our talk with grace. When we talk to someone who is lost, we must do so with grace. We should witness with gladness and know what words that we are going to share. Each day our prayer should be that what we say in public and how we relate to our own families, will be in accordance with God’s will.
You have heard it said that you may be the only Bible someone reads. How are people reading you? Are you communicating and living a life that someone else might want to emulate? Are you speaking sincerely and comfortably with someone when you share the love of Jesus with them? When you become a Christian you wear your “house clothes” all the time. When you share the love of Jesus with others it should be the most comfortable attire that you will ever wear! Don’t you want to know the comfort of Jesus? Remember, He did all the hard work in our place. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jo Ann Alexander on Sept. 10, to my sweet Mama in heaven, Betty Pitts, along with Shelley Tarbutton and Jane Penley on Sept. 11, to Deborah Broghamer on September 12 and to Stephen McDaniel on September 14. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Zack and Mary Ladd on September 8, to Eric and Barbara Brown and Bill and Pat Wheeler on September 11. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “You can always be robbed of what you have, but never of what you are!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.