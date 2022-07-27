…The Word is very near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart so you may obey it. DEUTERONOMY 30:14 (NIV)
Last weekend, I joined my cousin at the theater to see the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing”. He asked if I would like to go see the movie as he had read and enjoyed the book so much.
After seeing and enjoying the movie, I did a little research on the book. I found that it had been on the New York Times best seller list for the last 152 weeks. I also learned that actress Reese Witherspoon was so taken with the book that she bought the rights to produce it into the movie. That seems a great recommendation to see the film.
My favorite author is Jan Karon and her Mitford series spent many, many weeks on the best seller list. Each novel she wrote left us all wanting more. Word of mouth brings more and more people to read and see what all the buzz is about.
Did you know that the Bible is excluded from book bestseller lists because it would always be on top? Each year, in just the United States, more than 20 million Bibles are sold.
God’s Word is more accessible now than ever before. With Bibles in hotel rooms, bookstores, online and on smartphone apps, scripture is always at our fingertips.
However, we continue to live in a lost world. Not only do we need to open our Bibles, we need to study and internalize its message.
In Moses’ final word of encouragement to the people of Israel, he made clear the accessibility of God’s commands. They didn’t need to travel to distant lands to know God’s words. God’s words weren’t hidden or out of reach. The Israelites knew these words so well, they could speak them to anyone at any time. Moses’ charge was to plant God’s commands so deeply in their hearts they would have the desire to follow them.
As Christians, we are to obey God and carry the message to others. How are you living out the Word of God today? More importantly, how will you point others to Jesus Christ who is the living Word?
Pick up the best seller, the Bible. Read it, let the Word come alive. Share it! Let the words of your mouth be the buzz that leads others to pick up and live the greatest book that has ever been written. Now there’s a best seller that will make the top of your daily list.
Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for those battling cancer. Continue to pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My great niece, Emma Kate Harding, Allen Hall and Marie Shew on July 28, to Katrina Sachs on July 29, to Morgan Story on July 30, to William Abernathy on July 31 and to Audra Vannoy on August 1. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Roger and Karen Baird on July 22, to Brian and Audra Vannoy on July 23, to Buzzy and Suzanne Miller on July 27 and to Randall and Sarah Townsend on August 2. May the Lord bless you with many years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It’s not how old you are, but how you are old!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.