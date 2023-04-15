“O give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: because His mercy endureth forever.” Psalm 118:1
A catch phrase that we hear a lot is “God is good all the time. All the time, God is good.” Anyway you say it, it means the same. Anytime you say it, it is truth. It is a truth that we can hold onto.
I had asked many of you to help me pray in intercession for my brother, Mikey. He had procedures at the hospital last week that are difficult for you and me to endure. Just imagine how it would be if you had these procedures and had no idea what was going on. With your prayers, he went through both procedures like a champ. Actually, he probably did better than you or me. We tend to overthink and dread things that come up.
In today’s world, current events can make it easy to forget that God is good. We see wars, terror attacks, shootings, abuse and rampant sin all around us. Many people would rather blame God for the evil that exists instead of man’s choice to sin. Even Christians fall into the trap of denying that God’s nature is good and He cannot be otherwise. However, we must remember that God’s plans for His people are always for our best, even when we may not understand what He is doing.
Our scripture today reminds us that in addition to His goodness, God is also merciful. His goodness and mercy should always bring thankfulness from us the believer. The psalmist called on the congregation to unite in giving thanks to the Lord since His goodness and enduring mercy should encourage our hearts. When we focus on these characteristics of God and pour out our praise, we often find that our attitude changes about some of the injustices around us. When we do, we see His blessings flowing into our lives.
No matter what you face this week, read this verse several times a day. Remember, God is good all the time. All the time, God is good! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel, who is battling cancer. Lisa had an intense surgery this week and appreciates your prayers. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Chris Estes on April 13; my nephew Gary Harding and Marianne Hall on April 15; to Gloria Wise on April 1; to Shelby Stephens and Donna Howell on April 17; and to my great-nephew, Ayden Collins-Peterson on April 19. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Coleman and Linda Ratterree on April 14. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The most difficult math to master is the mat of counting our blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.