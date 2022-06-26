Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart… Jeremiah 1:7
Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered… Luke 12:7
Have you ever really thought about how many people are on this earth? Millions and millions of individuals share this planet with us that we will never know. Then, there are many with whom we will indeed cross paths.
The Bible tells us that God knew us before we were born. He knows us so well that He knows the very number of hairs on our head. He knew when we were to be born and He knows when our time will be up on this earth. With someone that knows us that intimately, why would we ever go astray from the paths He sets before us?
God also puts people in our daily walk to keep us encouraged in these troubled times. We all need to have positive, loving people to come into our lives. It never ceases to amaze me of the "God winks" that our Heavenly Father sends my way; dear people that become heart friends.
Many of these special people have come into my life through Jan Karon and fans of her Mitford books series. The Mitford Museum in Hudson has brought fans to the museum from all 50 states and beyond. Naturally, there are those who visit the museum who want to come to Blowing Rock and see the many inspirations from the Mitford series.
Once again, I believe it is no accident of the people that God sends our way. I have had dozens of people call me and come to Blowing Rock to see our beautiful town. They marvel at the beauty that surrounds us and can imagine how it inspired such characters.
Last week, I met another special couple who came for a tour of our town. It was a beautiful day spent with beautiful people. Total strangers that departed as dear friends; proof that God sends special people into our lives to share His love.
In a world where there are many that will not even speak to one another, finding a heart brother and/or sister is such a blessing. Look around you, there may be someone that needs a kind word from you today. God took His time to create us and Jesus told us to love one another. Who knows? We might be entertaining angels unaware! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: A dear friend of mine has been in the hospital. God knows who it is if you will lift her up in prayer. Continue to pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Loretta Cornejo who passed away this week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Art Williams on June 30, to myself, my Grandson, Jack Lawrence, and nephew, Jeremy Beach on July 1, and to Lisa Abernathy on July 6. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jeff and Lisa Smith on July 1. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Learn to laugh at yourself before someone beats you to it!”
