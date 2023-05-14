“So we fasted and besought our God for this: and he was entreated of us.” Ezra 8:23
I love good food and I love to eat! If you saw me you would know that is true. But, I have lately been thinking about fasting. Actually, my thoughts have been toward fasting AND praying. I remember that Mama fasted and prayed many times. She wouldn’t say, “Oh, I think I will fast.” She would do this reverently and quietly. She did this when she was seeking answers through a closer relationship with the Heavenly Father.
In our scripture today the word entreat means to seek God with fervor. It means to seek God with dedication, zeal and commitment. This description is the heart of true fasting.
In Old Testament times, the preparation of food was extremely time consuming. It involved slaughtering an animal, gathering crops and fuel for fires. It involved carrying water from the wells; the list goes on. When they fasted it freed a great deal of time. This time was then given over to prayer and seeking the Lord.
You would think it would be easier to fast in this day and time. Today, meals are easily prepared or purchased, so we should have more time to fast and not worry about preparing food. Although I am speaking about fasting from food, there are many other things we should fast from and put prayer time in its place. Is it possible fasting from social media or television or the like be a more effective way to control our flesh? That way we could focus our freed up time on seeking the Lord?
We all get hungry. Our bodies alarm us about hunger and thirst. Our prayer each day should be that the Heavenly Father will give us a hunger to seek Him with all we are. I have so much to pray for; family with critical health issues, unsaved family and friends, a broken world, the list goes on and on. How hungry are we for answered prayer? Prayers; answered prayers are needed now. Fast and pray. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for my sister, Nancy Collins. She will be returning to Duke in a couple of weeks to consider treatment options. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jan Boleman on May 12, to Aubrey Riley and Gwyn Barfoot on May 13, to Glenda Hollars on May 15, and to Judy Hunt on May 16. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Dr. John and Ann Davis on May 12 and to Robert and Barbara Plane on May 14. May the Lord grant you many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Worry is like a rocking chair; it will give you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere!”
