“For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Philippians 1:21
My sister-in-law was born legally blind. Almost thirty years ago she developed a melanoma in her better eye. We spent two weeks at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia under the care of one of the leading eye specialists in the world. The entire experience was eye opening (no pun intended)! I learned valuable lessons on eye care that has stuck with me through the years.
A few weeks ago it came time for my annual eye exam. I was eager to go because I had been struggling to focus on things that I had easily seen before. I also began to discover other places where I struggled to see clearly. Like when I was driving in an unfamiliar place and needed to read street signs before I got to an intersection. Looking at my computer then down to my desk was a struggle. I would have to put glasses on to look across the room to see the television clearly.
After my vision exam, I was given a new and stronger prescription. The first time I wore them in my car and then to the office I was shocked at the difference it made for me. My eyesight was better with the new glasses but still “not there” yet. Three weeks passed and I returned to my optometrist and shared that my new glasses had made things better, but not the best. After a few adjustments in the new lens things that had been so out of focus were clear again.
While the power of focused eyesight is remarkable, even more amazing is the power of a focused life. This gave me a reality check. Am I focusing on other things in my life that need as much care? Is my prayer life, my devotional time, and my time for others in focus?
The apostle Paul demonstrated this type of focus. His dramatic encounter with Christ changed Paul’s life. Then, in despite of difficulties, imprisonment, and even the threat of death, Paul continued to remain focused on Christ and His mission. For Paul, living meant having his focus on Christ to the point where Christ controlled his life.
When we have this type of focus in our lives, where Christ controls our lives, the results will be nothing short of amazing. It should be our prayer that the Father will work in us so that Jesus is the singular focus of our lives. When we keep Christ in focus our eternal lives will be crystal clear! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Chad Pressley, Helen Cain, Neven Ebaugh and Lorene Eidson on Oct. 13, to Burt Myers and Dewey Wells on Oct. 14, to John Chommie, Lisa Hoke, Breanna Meadows, Bette Len Mitchell and Charlie Ebaugh on Oct. 17, and to Art Scurlock on Oct. 19. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
