Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise. PROVERBS 6:6
The book of Proverbs has thirty-one chapters. If you read one chapter each day in one month, you will have enriched your life with incredible insights to live by. King Solomon spoke three thousand proverbs during his reign which was compiled into the book of Proverbs. His prayer to God was for wisdom and God granted him that gift.
One of the things about reading the scriptures is that no matter how many times you read the Bible, the Holy Spirit continues to teach you more and more. Our scripture today, from one of these proverbs, enlightened me once again this week even through a television documentary.
There are an estimated 1,000,000,000,000,000 ants in the world — that’s one quadrillion!
There again lies another mystery of life: who counts them? With that many ants, chances are you cannot walk outside without seeing some evidence of them. It is likely that many of us have seen a few indoors. Many of us don’t care for these creepy crawlies and try to avoid them. But, after learning more about these insects, I had to stop and consider that they are really amazing creatures.
King Solomon considered these little creatures in Proverbs 6:6. He tells us that the ant is not idle but works diligently to ensure that the needs of the colony are met. The ant does this work without being instructed by their ruler; it is in its nature to work.
Solomon knew there is wisdom to be gained from considering the tiny ant.
Unlike the ant, we do have a ruler, the King of kings, and He has given all of us a task for the building up of His kingdom. Idleness in not an option in the work of the Lord.
In our lives today, we all say that we are too busy. Busy for what? Unfortunately, sometimes we may feel like the lowly ant. We are too busy to spend time for the most important things in life. The next time you see an ant, stop for a moment, consider its ways, and make a commitment to serve King Jesus with all He has given you. He will turn your busyness into blessings. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Continue to pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: Dewey Wells and family at the passing of his son, Brady Wells, on August 3.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Rudy Hartley on August 13; to Lisa Smith, Betty Cox, Sarah Townsend and Elle Nichols on August 15; and to Chandler Ann Groce on August 17. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: George and Bobbi Ball on August 12 and to Richard and Linda Chastain on August 15. May the Lord bless you with many years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Sympathy is two hearts tugging at one load.”
