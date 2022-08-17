All the days of the afflicted are evil: but he that is of a merry heart hath a continual feast. PROVERBS 15:15
As I told you last week, I do love the book of Proverbs. Today’s proverb is such a wonderful promise. It pays to have a merry heart. This is a proverb I love to try to keep. It takes so much less energy to be happy than downtrodden.
A few of the celebrations in July are Christmas festivals, Christmas movies and Christmas shopping. Why, there is even a commercial on television that shows Santa Claus coming in and raiding the refrigerator during his “time off”. If the advertisers can’t get to you in December, they will try to hit you up in July.
I must admit I enjoy watching some of the Christmas movies on Hallmark that runs during Christmas in July. And, it gives my spirit a lift when the home shopping networks show beautiful Christmas décor that you, as they say, need to purchase just in time for the holidays Both thes movies and holiday sales are to “put you in the Spirit.”
In the Christmas classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," Charlie Brown finds himself having a difficult time getting into the spirit of Christmas. His best friend, Linus, tells him, “Charlie Brown, you’re the only person I know who can take a wonderful season like Christmas and turn it into a problem.”
Sometimes I can relate to good ol' Charlie Brown. It is easy to see the negative, even in the most positive situations. Often, it is our attitude that affects the challenges we face.
Our scripture today states, “A merry heart hath a continual feast.” While each of us are sure to encounter our share of trials, we can experience the feast of God’s blessings even during hard times. God promises good things to us even in our tribulations. In that promise, our hearts can rejoice.
If you read further into verse 29 it tells us that “He heareth the prayer of the righteous.” No matter what you may be facing, just know that the Lord is near and He hears your prayers – not only at Christmas, but on every day in every season. Thank God for hearing your prayers. Ask him to give you a merry heart in every circumstance that you face. Call on Him today. He will give you a very merry heart. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Dalton Gragg and Shirley Hollers on Aug. 18, to my niece, Lisa Stophel on Aug. 19, to Vicki Coffey Penneman on Aug. 21, to my sister, Nancy Collins and my nephew, Colin Pitts on Aug. 22. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Marshall and Doris Edwards on Aug. 18, to Alvin and Mary Coffey and to Carlton and Judy Huestess on Aug. 19 and to Charles and Margaret Hardin on Aug. 20. May the Lord bless you with many years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “One problem of retirement: you have more time to sit and think about your problems!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.