Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that lead to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it. Matthew 7:13-14
If you have traveled U.S. 321 between Blowing Rock and Boone in the past several weeks, to say the least you have experienced sensory overload. For those that haven’t had the experience, the entire four-plus lanes were re-paved.
The process started with signs being erected stating that there would be road construction going on. There was even a sign that stated, “Rough Road." I laughed as I thought, “No kidding!”
A large dinosaur looking piece of machinery was brought in to grind up the pavement. This was done for the entire eight (or so) miles. This left miles of grooved, uneven pavement that left your vehicle shaking and a roar in your ears. Traffic slowed to single lanes while you had to maneuver around hundreds of orange cones.
After a couple of weeks they began to bring big trucks loaded with hot, new asphalt. Trucks, rollers, men with tools covered in black goo worked diligently as the traffic bounced by. There were flagmen that stood in the heat of their work pointing us on the way to go. Traffic came and went, as we kept moving at a snail’s pace to reach our destinations.
Conversation about the road construction was on everyone’s lips. “Do you think they will ever be finished?” “How much longer?” “Won’t it be nice when it’s done?” The questions were not heated. We all knew it would be completed sooner or later.
As I sat in traffic watching the removal and the renewal of the highway, I pondered on how much this process is like in our lives. Our lives have bumps, potholes, and sometimes deep grooves that roar in our heads so badly that we cannot hear the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit. There are things that happen in our lives that create obstacles that we must slowly move around until we can reach a smoother path.
Like the flagman that pointed and showed us the way to get to our destination through the destruction, God is pointing us to a smoother road to travel. There are times that we need to slow down, watch and wait for a clearer, smoother road to take in our lives. Trusting God to lead us where He would have us go will be the right way. Like the machine that ground up the pavement, God removes our sins when we ask for forgiveness. He paves a way that He knows we can bear with His help. God never gives us more than we can handle as long as we lean on Him for understanding.
This week as I traveled a smooth, renewed highway, I said a prayer of thanksgiving. I prayed for the individuals that had worked, and continue to work, finishing up the project. Next time you are on a road, whether it be smooth or rough, physical of spiritual, say a word of thanks to the One whose destination we should be heading toward. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Continue to pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Betsy Snyder on June 23, to Jim Cantrell on June 24, to Shirley Thomas on June 25, to Jim Thirtle on June 26, to Lindsey Tester on June 27, and to Elizabeth Riley on June 29. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Bob and Cathy Whatley on June 26. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “People are funny… they want the front of the bus, the middle of the road, and the back of the church!”
