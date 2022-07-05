That your rejoicing may be more abundant in Jesus Christ for me by my coming to you again. Philippians 1:26
I have been hard at work completing a project that gives me joy and sadness. That is, building a “memory tree”. This is an important project as I prepare for our fifty first high school class reunion. It will be branches full of photos of those who are no longer here to celebrate with us.
On a happier note, I love these reunions! J.B. and I graduated together so we have double the good time. What a joy to see good friends after years of being apart! We easily pick up where we left off, laughing and recalling our fun and memorable times together.
The scripture I share with you today is from when the Apostle Paul was considering a return visit to Philippi. Paul loved the church there since he had been a part of its founding during his second missionary journey. The people there had leaned into his teachings and they held a special place in his heart.
I must have feelings similar to those of Paul because I feel that way about the people in my church. My heart feels full when I meet and worship with them. God has hardwired us to be a part of the body of His church. We should find joy as we pour our lives into a local congregation where the Bible is taught and where people grow in their love for the Lord and for each other.
The world may see our church attendance as a duty. Some may never see it as a way to get on God’s “nice” list. But, that’s not why I go. I go because it’s a joy to worship God with our brothers and sisters in Christ, and it’s a joy to enjoy our fellowship together.
I continue to have these feelings as my church welcomes our new Pastor, Brian Mitchell. If you don’t have a church home, or if you would like to get involved in a fellowship of believers, I would like to invite you to Middle Fork Baptist Church to worship with us. You can’t miss it as it is just past Tweetsie Railroad.
Since the pandemic there are many churches that have seen a decline in attendance. Let’s reverse that pattern! I pray that we may never lose sight of the importance of our local church. It might just be the thing that you need! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My wonderful husband J.B. Lawrence and Jeff Foster on July 7, to James Barker on July 8, to Gina Triplett on July 9, to Allen Lutz, Bush Lindenmuth and Leslie Eason on July 10, to Jessica Mains on July 11, to Conley Lyons and to my brother from another Mother, Mel Graham, on July 12. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A person’s character is like a fence, it cannot be strengthened by white wash!”
