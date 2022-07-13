Blessed is the people that know the joyful sound: they shall walk, O Lord, in the light of thy countenance. PSALM 89:15
A couple of years ago J.B. and I had our back deck rebuilt into a beautiful covered porch. Our busy lives never gave us much of a chance to enjoy the outside deck. After forty plus years, time had come for us to slow down a bit so we decided it was time to rebuild a “resting place”. With most of the conveniences of an indoor room we now spend lots of our at-home time outside. We enjoy the beauty around us and we also enjoy the noise. The noise of children playing on the ball field below us, the sounds of nature, people talking as they walk by the house, cars passing by, etc.
What a blessing it is just to be able to hear. Noise can be a beautiful thing. In my mind's ear I can remember the sweet sound of my Mama's voice and my Daddy’s laughter. My children, till this day, say they even knew my whistle as I used to call them.
We hear a great deal of noise in our lives. For a least five days a week, we hear work noise. From early morning until we fall into bed, some of us hear children’s or spouse’s noise. Whether we are savers or spenders, the noise of finances is all around us. Sometimes the worst noise, the noise that deafens, is the noise about our own or a loved one's medical issues.
On the other hand, a lack of noise can be deafening if we are lonely, depressed, or even isolated.
Through all the noise and sometimes crippling silence, one sound resonates above them all – that is the gospel.
The gospel is the most beautiful of sounds. When we hear it, believe it, and live by it, we get to listen to the Heavenly Father who speaks His love, grace, and mercy to us each day. Listen and know that beautiful sound, and the rest of the noise will begin to fade away. Best of all, wherever you are, you don’t have to go outside to hear it. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for a family member that has been diagnosed with cancer. Continue to pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Larry Houk and William Greene on July 14, to Breanna Owens on July 15, to Sue Moore, Shawn Harding, Jeff Smith, Ben McKeathan and my niece, April Love on July 16, to Gail Anderson, Bunky Davant and my niece Julie Harding on July 17, to Beau Cook on July 19 and to Makena Cook on July 20. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: My wonderful husband, J.B. and I as we celebrate 51 years together on July 17, to Jack and Bette Len Mitchell on July 17, and to Jason and Edith Berry on July 19. May the Lord bless us with many years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Our memories can be old, but our hopes should always be young!”
