Know therefore this day, and consider it in thine heart, that the Lord He is God in heaven above, and upon the earth beneath: there is none else. DEUTERONOMY 4:39
Before you read any further, read today’s scripture again. Now, let that settle in your mind. As the famous line goes, “Mark and remember”.
It seems that anything and everything that you might want to know is at your fingertips. With a simple internet search, the answer can be found to almost any imaginable question. One can find a range of advice on finance, symptoms of an illness, raising children and even how to remove a pizza stain all from the comfort to your favorite chair.
There can be a problem with all this research because many times there are conflicting answers to the same issue. You can have symptoms of one illness or another that you need to see a doctor immediately or just take a couple of aspirin. This is where we have to lean on further research. Many of us see, yet do not do. Our lives may depend on seeking someone with authority to point us in the right direction.
In today’s scripture, Moses emphasized God’s authority in the lives of His people. With all the worldly influences and earthly rulers, God made it clear that He is the One and only God. God never changes. The promise that He made to the Israelites remains the same promise for us today. Where and when we search for God, we will find Him.
Today’s verse starts out with “Know therefore this day.” Don’t wait until tomorrow or next week. Know today that God seeks you. The verse today also reminds us that God is the God of everything. And most of all, “there is none else.”
The Israelites wandered in the wilderness for 40 years because they couldn’t grasp the simple fact that God is everything, everywhere. That should remind us today to skip the searching and meaning of things in our lives and go straight to the source that should direct our lives.
God has the answers we seek. If we follow His leadership and guidance and allow it to remain the authority in our lives we won’t go wrong. When we allow Him to be our trusted friend, a loving Father, and our Way-maker, our God is wiser than any internet search engine. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for a family member that has been diagnosed with cancer. Continue to pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: my nephew Brian Collins, to Evie Sigmon, and Barbara Cash on July 22, to my Granddaughter, Piper Lawrence and Joe Campbell on July 23, to Linda Story on July 24, to my nephew, Chris Pitts, on July 25, and to Brian Coffey and Janet Bugala on July 26. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Roger and Karen Baird on July 22, to Brian and Audra Vannoy on July 23 and to Buzzy and Suzanne Miller on July 27. May the Lord bless you with many years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Our memories can be old, but our hopes should always be young!”
