“And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.” Colossians 3:23
I recently heard someone comment that they hated Sunday nights because they had to go to work on Monday morning. As I pondered this comment I thought of today’s scripture and the many ways we should look at how we spend our time.
For instance, the daily duties of some of the staff at the White House are carried out by those totally unrelated to a political party. The pastry chef does not do better or worse work based on who will attend a particular event. He crafts each menu with care, because he understands that the larger purpose of his work is to present the best of his delicious creations to White House guests. He does his best, not due to politics or who he is preparing for, but he does it because it is his purpose.
In my retirement years, I still work at the best of my ability to serve a higher purpose. I represent a company that I love and I desire to do my part to further its purpose. Just as the White House pastry chef performs his work for a higher purpose, our work goes beyond the desire of pleasing people and even beyond the duty of the task itself. Each task becomes an act of worship offered joyfully unto the Lord. When we are faithful in our tasks toward people, it may benefit others and received accolades, but more importantly we honor the Lord with our work. In fact, we should honor the Lord in everything we do.
In this day and time, our world has so many things that are out of our control. However, we do have control in our attitude toward the work we perform. We should remember each day that God is the One whom we should honor first and foremost for the opportunities that He gives us for His work to be done. So, the next time you dread doing a task, remember; work for the right purpose. You will not only be lucky enough to get a paycheck, you will receive heavenly rewards! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Richard, Eley, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Rachel Greene and family at the passing of David Greene.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Lisa Hoke, John Chommie, Charlie Ebaugh, Breanna Meadows and Betty Len Mitchell on Oct. 17, to Art Scurlock on Oct. 19, to Duley Mizell on Oct. 20, and to Alvin Coffey, Harriett Myers and John Dinger on Oct. 21. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Sid and Irene Greene on October 15th and to Baxter and Shirley Edmisten on Oct. 17. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way!”
