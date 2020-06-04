“My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.” Proverbs 1:10
I love the book of Proverbs. You can pick up the Bible and read a chapter each day for a month; 31 chapters for 31 days. Sometimes I think that God inspired the words in Proverbs so there would not be a single day that we couldn’t gain wisdom, discipline and direction for life. No other book in the Bible sets out its purpose with greater clarity than Proverbs.
This is one of the proverbial lines that I was taught growing up: “If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.” Proverbs 1:10 says it better with “My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.”
While growing up in such a large household I thought my parents were strict. I think all children think this at one time or another. However, as an adult and a parent I have found that this proverb is paramount in the shaping of our character.
Once I asked my parents if I could go to the movie with a friend. They agreed, but what they, nor I, knew is that my friend used me to get to go to the movie to meet a boy.
I was not happy when we met up with her boyfriend, and I certainly didn’t enjoy the movie because I was worried about my friend’s whereabouts until she met up with me after the show. My friend asked if I would like to go with her somewhere else, but I insisted that my parents expected me to come straight home.
Around midnight Mama came to my room, woke me up and asked me where my friend was. Her mother had called mine to see if I had come home. She had let me out at my house and had not made it to her home, leaving her parents terrified. This was a mighty lesson to me. Needless to say, I never went anywhere with her again.
This brings me back to our scripture today: the word “consent” means we have a choice when friends tempt us to sin. We’re responsible to make the right choice, but doing so is easier if our closest friends have our faith and values.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t have friends who aren’t Christians. If we don’t reach them for Christ, who will? However, we need to remember that, as adults, we too are vulnerable to peer pressure. Proverbs 1:10 isn’t a suggestion; it’s a command.
We have a responsibility to just say “no” to sin. Believe me, I have had my share of saying this many times in my adult life. It is easier to do if we surround ourselves with godly, Christian friends who hold us accountable.
We should pray daily that we will be the type of friend that will be a blessing and a witness to others. We should always protect our character as some attempt to entice us to stray from our Christian witness. I pray and ask God to give me friends who will encourage me to do the right thing as I do the same for them. Think about it.
