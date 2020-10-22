“The Lord’s compassions are new every morning, great is Your faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:22-23
What a week it has been! As many of you know, my special needs brother, Mikey, has been in lockdown in his group home for seven long months due to COVID-19. After months of letters, emails, calls, webinars along with lots of sweat and tears and alongside his declining health, we were able to bring him home! What a homecoming!
When I got the call on Thursday morning I was asked, “When would you like to come pick him up?” I shouted, “Now!” Within the hour they were bringing him to my car since I am still not allowed to enter the group home. Mikey doesn’t have speech as you and I share. He has “word whispers” that we have learned throughout the years to help us understand him a little better. When he walked out the door and saw my car, his face lit up as he climbed in. He looked at me and said plainly and loudly, “Home!”
With his severe autism and the need to keep schedules and routine, we quickly acclimated him to his home visit schedule. We had a blissful home visit while adhering to strict COVID guidelines. Our next step was seeing how he would react having to go back into his group home after being housebound for so long. The good news is since we stuck to the routine of his regular home visit schedule he was fine going in. He waved goodbye with the sound of us saying, “We will see you in two weeks!”
All of the days and events of the past seven months fill my head and heart. I am so thankful for our family who have encouraged me and Mikey to keep hanging on to the promise of a better day. I am so thankful that Nancy and Tommy make home always available to Mikey. Those of you that held us all up in prayer; I will never be able to thank you enough. To Bill and Cathy Williamson with Kilwins, your generosity to make those shut-in days bearable with ice cream parties, we will be forever grateful. To Mikey’s special friend, Bobbi, who sent cookies to everyone, please know what a difference you made to so many. Thank you all for sending the many cards and his favorite ribbon. The wonderful staff read to him each and every card that makes him feel close to home. If Mikey could see each of you, I know he would say, “Thank you and please keeping praying!”
Through the many emotions that I have of the happenings of the past seven months in mine and Mikey’s precious life, a wonderful song sings in my heart. It says, “Great is Thy faithfulness, O God my Father. There is no shadow of turning with Thee. Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not, as Thou has been, Thou forever wilt be! Great is Thy faithfulness! Great is Thy faithfulness! Morning by morning new mercies I see; all I have needed Thy hand hath provided. Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me!”
In a world where there are so many negatives, I thank God for this positive in our lives. As Mikey so plainly said, “Home!” I pray that your home has the joy and peace that we were blessed with this homecoming! God is good, all the time even in our darkest hours! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Barbara Armstrong and family at the passing of her brother, Richard Eley.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Terry Story on Oct. 22, to Jennifer Coffey, Brenda Fairbetter and Debbie Carver on Oct. 23, to my son, Winston Lawrence, Bill Wheeler, Joey Nelson, Laine Isaacs McCrosky and Ted Couch on Oct. 24, to Vincent and Grant Troyer on October 25th, to Karen Coffey on Oct. 26, to Sarah McKethan and Morgan Tarbutton of Oct. 27 and to David Broghamer on Oct. 28. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mel and Terri Graham on Oct. 26. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “There are two parts of the Gospel: Believing it and behaving it!”
