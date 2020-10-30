“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14
At the beginning of the COVID lockdown, when churches began to shut down their worship services, my church, Middle Fork Baptist Church began to have services that were aired on Facebook. The only ones that physically attended were our pastor, minister of music and our tech staff. They have continued to bring the good news of the gospel each Sunday, without fail. This continues to be a blessing to so many that are still shut in and to those of us who have carefully ventured back to our worship service.
From the first Sunday of the shutdown our Minister of Music Janet Hayes was led by the Holy Spirit to use the song entitled Heal Our Land as a prelude to every service. Each Sunday, as we are led into worship, whether it be by Facebook or in person, this song has become part of our hope for the future.
On Sunday Oct. 25, a quartet of Janet Hayes, Allen Hall, Art Williams and myself sang this song that is based on our scripture for today which comes from II Chronicles. The words are so appropriate for this day and time in our lives. I would like to share them with you:
“If my people will humble themselves, humble themselves and pray. If they seek my face and humble themselves and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from Heaven and forgive their sins, I will hear from heaven and heal their land. Lord, Heal Our Land, Father, heal our land; hear our cry and turn our nation back to You. Lord, heal our land, hear us, O Lord and heal our land; Forgive our sin and heal our broken land.”
The year 2020 will go down as one of the most difficult times in world history. Scripture tells us that there will be even more difficult times ahead as we go on.
However, we have hope; hope in Christ as this wonderful song reminds us! God promises that if we will humbly call upon Him and turn from sin, He will hear our prayers. What a gracious God we serve! Oh, how He has answered prayers for so many of us in these trying times. He will heal our land! Ask Him to come into your heart and your life and ready yourself for a healing that you can’t imagine. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Jessica Mains and family at the death of her father, Spencer Mains, who passed away last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My son, Justin Lawrence, on Nov. 5, to Dieter Herterich and Matt Blackburn on Nov. 7, to Janice Herblin and Liz Muraro on Nov. 10 and to Steve Walter, Ronnie Greene, Rob Garrett and Martha Shore on Nov. 11. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Steady and Barbara Cash on November 11th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The will of God will never lead you where the grace of God cannot keep you!”
