“And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Savior.” Luke 1:47
There have been many times through the years that my spirit has rejoiced as I witnessed seemingly impossible outcomes that happen in my life or in the lives of others. I have rejoiced with parents upon the birth of a new baby after they had previously lost a child. I have rejoiced with those who have had clear scans after a battle with cancer. I have also witnessed an emergency bypass that brought a family member from the brink of death. I have rejoiced in mini-milestones that Mikey has achieved. Yes, God has been faithful in my life.
I think of Mary, the Mother of Jesus, as she rejoiced with the news that God had chosen to use her. She was to be the handmaid of the Lord as part of His plan to bring Jesus into the world. No doubt, she was aware of God’s great blessing! In a life changing position, Mary could rejoice because she trusted and obeyed.
Like Mary, on life’s toughest day, we can still rejoice that God is our Savior. When test results don’t come back as we hoped, a pregnancy ends in loss, or a loved one doesn’t respond to treatment, we can be assured God is present and will be with us every step of the way. He continues to do great things.
Just as God had a plan for Mary, He has one for us! Knowing that God has chosen us and has that plan is enough reason for us to rejoice. And in calling us, our great God promises to walk every step with us and provide our needs.
We have all suffered this week as we have witnessed the many heartaches of what has been going on in our nation. We have prayed and asked for God’s protection and guidance. This God that we rejoice sees the future. In the midst of the unrest we see in the news, we should rejoice in our spirit. Our prayers should be that the Heavenly Father will open our eyes so that we may see His great works. When we do, we will rejoice. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Steady Cash just after Christmas. Please keep Barbara and the family in your prayers. We send our sympathy and prayers to the family of Bragg McLeod who passed away last week. We also send our sympathy to Tim Vines and his family at the loss of his sister, Kay Vines.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Janet Hayes, Tammy Hurley and Dr. Bunky Davant on Jan. 16, to Bill Pitts on Jan 17, to Bonnie Redmon on Jan 18, and to Toby Haas on Jan 20. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Tommy and Ruth Klutz on Jan 16. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Coincidence is when God chooses to remain anonymous.”
