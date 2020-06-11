“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5
In whom do you trust? I spoke with someone today that was furious that a telemarketer had taken his mother for more than $1,000 for what she thought would be a nice vacation for her children and grandchildren. The “deal” sounded too good to be true, however, it was too good to be completely true.
In this world in which there has always seemed to have its fair share of shysters and con men, people today are understandably leery of placing their trust in anyone. Sadly, many would no doubt put God in that category and would rather trust in themselves instead. It is foolishness to place your trust in yourself instead of God.
There are those that will try to steer us onto paths that we should never go. Placing our trust in God is the wisest choice we can ever make in life. God is our all-powerful, all- present and our all-knowing creator.
He loves us so much that He gave His Son to die for us. Because of this reason and many more reasons, He is worthy of our trust. He is so worthy that we should trust Him with our heart and lives totally and without reservation. As our scripture says, we are to trust in Him and not lean to our own understanding.
I like to think of all this as a sweet Sunday school teacher used to teach us. She would say, “Why would we ever choose our thimble full of knowledge when we could wholly depend on the ocean of wisdom God offers?”
How true those words are. The next time you make a decision, ask yourself: “Am I fully trusting in God or leaning on my own understanding?”
I am so thankful that God can be fully trusted. Won’t you trust Him too?
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO: Cathy Williamson and her family at the passing of her mother, Ms. Ellie. Ms. Ellie quickly became special to so many here in town and will be greatly missed. Also pray for the Miller Family at the passing of their sweet daughter, Melanie Miller. Melanie was a classmate with my brother Mikey while at Hardin Park. Also, our sympathy to the family of Mitchell Coffey, and the family of Tom Speed who passed away this week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Edsel Ruppert on June 11; to Ken McEwin, Cissy Hampton and Jenn Baugh on June 12; to Ann Williams on June 15; and to my sister, Betsy Payne who is celebrating a milestone birthday on June 16. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Tom and Jo Anne Alexander on June 13; to Bush and Debbie Lindenmuth on June 14; and Reggie and Ellen Bray on June 15. May you be blessed with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Are you wrinkled with burden? Come into worship for a faith lift!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.