“Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.” Exodus 20:12
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. Honor your father and mother which is the first commandments with a promise. Ephesians 6: 1-2
Mother’s Day was an entire range of emotions for me. It was not just the fact that Mama is not with us, but two weeks after Mother’s Day marks the second year of her passing. I honored Mama in life and still do after her death.
I was happy to get to spend some time with one of my sons but could not be with the other. I was happy to get to have a delicious lunch with my sisters, who are mothers. But, I was heartbroken to not get to spend the day with my brother, Mikey, to help him honor our mother.
Mikey was born when I was 13 years old and from the minute that we all went to the hospital to see this new baby laying in Mama’s arms, it was on. When I looked into his big brown eyes, he was mine. He loves and is loved by all his siblings, but we have a unique bond. Mikey loves us all, but he loved and adored his Mama. Even in his own special way he honored her as the Bible instructs us to.
As I scrolled through Facebook and read the many lovely tributes to mothers, the common core was to proclaim to all that their mother was, or is the best. How blessed we are that we had good parents. Not everyone can claim that blessing.
I am sure Mama and Daddy honored their parents because as the Bible promises, their days were long on the earth.
I opened my Bible to read about the importance of being a good parent. It also reaffirmed why my parents were such a blessing to me and so many others. First and foremost, we are to honor our parents.
In Exodus, God Himself, gave us this commandment. Actually, it is the fifth of the Ten Commandments. Not to say it is any more important that the rest of the 10, but it is high up there.
Then, in Ephesians, the Apostle Paul reminded the people of this Commandment and told them that of the Ten Commandments, this one was the first commandment with a promise; the promise to live long on the earth. Paul continues to remind us in Colossians 3:20 to honor our parents as he gave the people instructions in having Christian households.
I found that there are at least 23 verses in the Bible that instructs us to honor our parents.
As I watch and hear some children in this day and time and how they address or act around their parents, I wonder if children are taught this important commandment. I honored my parents. Now that they are no longer on this side of Heaven, I wish I would have honored them even more. It is a commandment. If you are blessed to still have your parents, continue to honor them. So it is written, so let it be done. God said so!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey; and many unspoken requests, including for our military, our nation, our leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Richard Jackson on May 28; to Neil Hartley on May 30; to Jimmy Pitts, Millie Potts and Judy Clark on May 31; to Evalyn Suddreth and Sandy Dole on June 1; to Joe Papa, Helen Hamilton and Christopher Campbell on June 2; and to Kyle Harding on June 3. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: John and Nancy Speagle on May 28. May you be blessed with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A lot of kneeling will keep you in good standing.”
