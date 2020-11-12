“But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” I Corinthians 2:14
Several years ago, my husband had to have shoulder surgery due to an old sports injury. After surgery he was in a sling for six weeks. During his time of recuperation, and due to the fact he could not take his arm out of the sling, he mastered manipulating the Rubik’s Cube. It took him several days, but after consistent practice he could master it within seconds. Practice became perfection. Even after all these years he can still pick up the cube and solve it.
There is a popular restaurant chain that has a triangular-shaped game on each table to enjoy, or in my case, un-nerve while you wait for your food. The game consists of a piece of wood that is drilled with holes. Every hole has a peg in it except one. The goal is to remove the pegs by jumping one over another until only one peg is left on the board. There is a secret to winning this game. Once you’ve broken the code and understand the secret, you’ll be a winner for life.
So many people are searching for the secret to life. What they are really looking for is God. Only a relationship with Him will fill the longing in us to know true and unconditional love. We all want to know the secret to eternity. In the game of life, the problem is until we find the solution to eternal life, that is, that Jesus died to save us, we will forever be jumping pegs from one hole to another!
Through prayer and Bible study each day you can learn that eternity is yours. Thanks to our Heavenly Father’s redeeming love you will be an eternal winner. And the good thing is, you don’t have to have your arm in a sling to master it! The secret to life is as close as asking Jesus to be master of your heart and life. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Erin Davis Hopper on November 12, to my niece, Genia Payne and Jane Rogers on November 14, to Holly Lyons on November 15, to Rev. Gordon Noble and Sandra Houk on November 16 and to Kim Fox on November 18. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Steve and Kim Fox on November 12, to Hersel and Linda Story on November 15 and to Eric and Robin Groce on November 18. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Some people will never reach the top of the ladder because they mistake it for an escalator!”
