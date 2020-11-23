“Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him and bless his name.” Psalm 100:4
Thanksgiving! My favorite holiday! It is just one of 365 days in a year that I celebrate. I feel that we all should celebrate Thanksgiving 365 days per year, not because we have family and friends for a delicious meal but because we should always be thankful! Each morning as I awake I do not put my feet on the floor until I pray. I pray a prayer of thanksgiving and praise to God for His blessings and for giving me a new day to serve. I thank Him for the blessings that He will send my way that day. One of my hopes each day is that God’s favor will shine on me and mine in the most serendipitous ways.
On Thursday I received one of those serendipities. I was working on preparing Christmas cards and listening to Christmas music which are two of my favorite things to do. In walked my friend, Lonnie Webster, whose incredible photographs are enjoyed by all of us. He handed me a portrait that he had taken several years ago of my Mother. It was the photo portrait that he took of Mama that was used in the Blowing Rocket for The Quiet Corner. Special is not even close to describe this random act of kindness! Lonnie took the time out of his busy life to gift me this lovely portrait! Mama’s smiling face that graced the pages of the Rocket for so many years in life sized living color! What a treasure! God laid Lonnie’s incredible talent along with his generous spirit to bless me and my family in such a special way. Once again, I was reminded of God’s goodness and His inspiring others to share their talents and blessings.
When we look at the yearly holiday calendar, it seems that we jump from Halloween right into Christmas. Of course Christmas is important but Thanksgiving is a time for praise and thanksgiving to God for His many blessings. Each year I take my hymnal and sing and recite the few “Thanksgiving” hymns. The words are so poignant, yet only sung in this brief period of the year. Words such as: “Now thank we all our God, with heart and hands and voices; With countless gifts of love; Give thanks with a grateful heart, etc.” But my favorite words in song are ageless and worthy of sharing in this season:
“We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessings;
He chastens and hastens His will to make known;
The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing:
Sing praises to His name, He forgets not his own.”
Many memories of the year 2020 will go down in history as a time of everything from fear to hope. In the midst of all that has happened and will happen is the resounding promise: “He forgets not His own!” Hallelujah! What a promise! Think about it!
From my home to you and yours, have a happy and blessed Thanksgiving!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Eddie Plemmons, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Rachel Mills and Gregg Eason on November 28, to Jenny Myers, Jim Isaacs and Tom Alexander on December 1 and to Pat Wheeler, Laura Hutchinson and Joe Houk on December 2. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Sam and Kaye Ewell on November 25. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “God doesn’t want shares of your life: He wants controlling interest!”
