“Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil.” Matthew 4:1
The wilderness wouldn’t be a very pleasant place to be, but lately we have found ourselves in a so-called wilderness. This wilderness that we are all experiencing didn’t come because of life’s disappointments, our jobs or a death of a loved one. We wandered into this wilderness because of a virus. As we are “wandering” in this wilderness, Satan has tempted us through impatience, loneliness and idleness. He has tried to tempt us with outright lies about the goodness of God or by implying God has forgotten us.
I will admit that as time in quarantine is slowly ticking by, I have become more and more anxious about things I have no control over. I pray and lay my burden at the foot of the cross and next thing you know, I pick it right back up.
It wasn’t by accident that Jesus wandered in the wilderness. The Spirit led Him to the wilderness to be tested. Although Jesus was the Son of God, He was also a man. That meant that he could be tempted just as we are. After wandering and fasting in the desert for 40 days, Satan saw that Jesus was weak. He made his move and tempted Jesus, yet Jesus rejected the temptation of Satan and passed the test.
After pondering and praying, it came to me that just as it was God’s plan for Jesus to be in the wilderness, it’s also sometimes His plan for you and me. When we are overwhelmed by our circumstances, desperate in our wilderness, God’s Word comes to enlighten us and remind us who holds the future in His hands.
Seven weeks of sheltering in place has had many challenges, but catching COVID-19 would be more of a challenge. Satan has tried to tempt me in weakness but I will stay strong to obey the stay at home order for now.
Yes, I will still ache to bring Mikey home and be able to touch him and have him home with us, but God will continue to give me peace in this wilderness. Our God has not and will not lead us into a wilderness without walking through it with us. He will continue to remind us of His faithfulness wherever this wilderness takes us to.
Prayer Time: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
Happy Birthday to: I failed to put two important birthdays on my list last week. I wish a happy belated birthday to my cousin, Wanda Nicholson on April 22 and to Rick Mattar on April 24. Happy Birthday to Stephen Hampton on May 1; to Marie Moody, Mike Wilcox and Peggy Scoggins on May 2; to George Ball, Carol Isaacs and Chelsea Mathis on May 3; to my great nephew, Nicholas Harding and Ruby Walters on May 4; to Lianne Mattar and Brett Vannoy on May 5; and to Jan Scurlock and Silas Berry on May 6. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
Thought for the week: “A family altar can alter a family!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.