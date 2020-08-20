“Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise His name; proclaim His salvation day after day.” Psalm 96:1-2
Music has always been a big part of my life. As small children Mama would line up her three little girls and have us sing. We sang in church and we sang at gatherings. We sang all kinds of music from “big band” tunes to songs from musicals and of course, hymns.
When I was in fifth grade our school’s music teacher, (and one of the dearest people to my heart), Shirley Snyder, went to Charlotte to see the new movie, “The Sound of Music.” What a treat it was for she brought back a book from Charlotte that had all the words to all of the songs of this wonderful musical. To this day, I still know all of the lyrics of each song and still love to sing them.
Also while growing up, I learned the words to many, many hymns. Matter of fact, I recently saw a quiz on Facebook asking if you could name the titles of 15 hymns. I breezed right through them as I thought to myself, “This is easy!”
Then, I asked one of my grandchildren to take this quiz. She didn’t know a single title.
She said, “We don’t sing those kinds of songs at my church.”
I love classic rock, big band music, crooners and even barbershop quartets. But when it comes to worship, I still prefer hymns and especially choirs. In this time of COVID-19, I miss our choir so much. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t lean on and whisper words from precious hymns that I have learned throughout my life. Their words are a balm to my heart.
You might have more contemporary tastes than I do, and that’s fine. Yet the greatest worship songs of all are in the Bible, and they were written thousands of years ago. They remind us that, though styles of worship may vary, the object of our worship is non-negotiable. We must worship God and God alone. He is exclusively worthy of our worship.
People say they don’t feel like they’ve worshiped unless they’ve sung certain kinds of music. As a friend of mine noted, the real question is not whether we feel like we’ve worshiped, but whether God feels like He has been worshiped. If your heart is not directed toward Him, then your style of worship is irrelevant. Let’s strive to be right in singing that old song to Him, no matter what. Let’s pray that we may never get so caught up in our worship preferences that we forget the One whom we worship. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Carol Raimo; Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Marcia Quinn and her family at the loss of her husband and our friend, Dennis Quinn. Also to Barbara Scott and her family at the loss of her husband and our friend, Jim Scott. Our community has lost two wonderful men in Dennis and Jim.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Vicki Penneman on Aug.1; to my sister, Nancy Collins and my great nephew, Colin Pitts on Aug. 22; to Linda Foster on Aug. 2; to Willie Olsen on August 24; and to Luke Nelson on Aug. 25. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Charles and Margaret Hardin on Aug. 20. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.