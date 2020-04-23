“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33
Here I am in the middle of my sixth week of sheltering in place. There has been ample time to catch up on things that I have put off for so long. Clean closets, shelves and drawers that begged to be straightened are standing ready for inspection. I have even tried eating my own cooking!
As I was dusting my videos I came across one of my very favorite movies, “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
I thought to myself, “There’s a good one to see again.”
This movie is based on a novel by one of my favorite authors. C.S. Lewis is the great English author that brought us so many beautifully written novels that mirror his conversion to Christianity. Ironically, that very evening I received a text from my heart brother, Mel, sharing words by C.S. Lewis that are so appropriate for today. I would like to share them with you.
In 1942, C.S. Lewis penned these profound words that ring true:
Satan: “I will cause anxiety, fear and panic. I will shut down business, schools, places of worship and sports events. I will cause economic turmoil.”
Jesus: “I will bring together neighbors, restore the family unit, I will bring dinner back to the kitchen table. I will help people slow down their lives and appreciate what really matters. I will teach my children to rely on me and not the world. I will teach my children to trust me and not their money and material resources.”
Oh, how something that was written so many years ago would be mirrored in our lives in this place in time. Wouldn’t you agree with these words in the situation of our world today?
All throughout the Bible, God inspired and allowed many to see what would come in the future. Some, He allowed to see the future yet asked them not to tell what they had seen.
In 1942 had God inspired C.S. Lewis to see what would happen in our day and time? Had God allowed this prolific writer who had rejected Christ as a teen and lived as an atheist through his 30s to see the future? God allowed C.S. Lewis to cross paths with J.R.R. Tolkien who led him to his conversion to Christianity and faith in Jesus Christ. God also was surely the force that inspired C.S. Lewis to write “The Screwtape Letters” and the Chronicles of Naria series.
God may not inspire me or you to see the future as He did some, but He can warm and calm our hearts with today’s scripture. Jesus told us that we would have trouble but for us to take heart. He has overcome the world. He holds each of us in the caring palm of His hand. There is no safer place to be. Think about it!
In this time of sheltering in place, I would like to again invite you to go to Middle Fork Baptist Church Blowing Rock on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. or anytime during the week to see a Bible study by Earl Davis. We live in a time where church has no walls thanks to live streaming. You are invited to join us in worship!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Joe and Patrick Papa at the passing of their mother last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My niece, Heather Pitts and Mike Byrd on April 23, to Floyd Moore on April 25, to Sara Rogers Scherger on April 26, and to Mildred Byrd on April 28. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Chris and Wendy Estes on April 24. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A clean conscience makes a soft pillow.”
