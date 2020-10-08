“While ye have light, believe in the light, that ye may be the children of light. These things spake Jesus, and departed, and did hide himself from them. John 12:36
When I get up during the night I never have to turn on a light. The reason? I call it light pollution. There is light from the clock display that is projected on the ceiling. There are small visible lights on the television, cable box and air purifying machine. Then, there is the neighborhood street light that illuminates our entire house!
I remember when Hurricane Hugo unexpectedly roared through. No one here was prepared as we don’t expect hurricanes to come this far inland. Without light to guide our steps and actions, we walked through our home with less certainty. Our arms reached out, trying to find a way in the darkness. Walking in the dark made us more appreciative of the freedom that come with walking in the light. When the electricity was restored we found that we had been flipping light switches trying to get light to guide our way.
When Jesus was teaching the disciples about His impending death, He told them to walk while they had the light with them. He knew that the time was coming when He would no longer be with them. The person who walks without knowing God is stumbling in the darkness. When we, as children of God, stumble through our lives, it is because we are looking for the light that we possess in Him.
As God’s children, we can walk with greater confidence and awareness. We have His light! Unlike those who stumble in darkness, not knowing Him, we are free to step into the darkness with certainty. As believers, we take action knowing that it is the Light of the World who is illuminating our paths.
Just as we know that flipping a switch to turn on a light in our home, we have the same power to flip God’s light in our hearts. Through prayer and Bible study we are supplied the power that will never go dark if we look to Him. We should begin each day with a prayer asking the Heavenly Father to let us walk with confidence in Him today. Knowing that He is the One guiding our steps, we have the certainty that we will always be in the light of His will for our lives. There is freedom in the Light! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Richard, Eley, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Amy Lyons on October 8, to Jim Verose on October 9, to Jenelle McEwin on October 12, to Lorene Edison, Chad Pressley and Helen Cain on October 13, and to Dewey Wells and Burt Myers on October 14. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Phil and Emma Pickett on October 2. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Knowledge will never reveal its power until it is turned on!”
