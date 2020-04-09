“The blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see the blood, I will pass over you. No destructive plague will touch you when I strike Egypt.” Exodus 12:13
One of my favorite films of all times is “The Ten Commandments” starring Charlton Heston. It is still televised each year at Easter time. I have watched this movie with absolute wonder since I was a young child. I remember Mama, my Sunday school teachers, and Ms. Annie Cannon and her famous felt boards that brought to life the stories of the Bible. Each story made an unforgettable mark on my heart, mind and life.
This week, in particular, I have focused more and more on the story of Moses. I picture in my mind the scene from “The Ten Commandments” when the people obey the command to paint blood over their door posts so that when the angel of death came by it would pass them over. The eerie sound of the red cloud flowing through the street and the cries of people that had not taken heed to Moses warning would send shivers down my spine.
Now, as these scenes come to my mind I am jolted back to the situation our entire world faces right now. Each day I watch the news and see COVID-19 spreading more and more toward our precious mountain. I see and hear of the many, many deaths and hear the people’s cries. Like the red cloud of death in the movie, the virus is spreading quickly toward us. In all this fear and uncertainty I feel peace.
Peace. I feel the peace that only God can give. He gives me strength and peace to remain indoors and keep social distancing, and for those of you that know me well, this has been a struggle! I long to see my brother, Mikey, but I have peace knowing he is being sheltered in place and all precautions are being taken to keep he and his housemates well. I have peace knowing I have a wonderful job and employer that I can still work at home while there are many that have lost their jobs. I have peace that there are emergency, fire and medical personnel that are working hard to corral and find a treatment and/or cure for this monster virus. I have peace that there are farmers and grocery workers keeping the food chain going to keep us fed. I have peace that I have a warm home on God’s mountain instead of a large metropolitan area that is a hot spot.
Peace. Most importantly, I have the peace of knowing I have a great God who has the whole world in His hands. I have the peace that He knows the future and will care for me and my loved ones until He sees fit to bring me home to Him. At this beautiful time of year as Spring comes forth and we celebrate Easter and our risen Lord, I wish you and yours peace. Won’t you accept His peace as your own? Think about it!
I would invite you once again to tune in on Instagram and Facebook to Middle Fork Baptist Church Blowing Rock on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. You can go to Facebook anytime and watch the recorded video from Middle Fork. Our Pastor, Dr. Earl Davis, is also doing a mid-week Bible study for a great pick-me-up. I was pleased as I watched the message this past Sunday morning because I saw that one of my dear friends that lives all the way up in New Jersey was watching the live stream with me! What a comfort to know that from far away we were worshipping together! We are blessed to have the technology today to help weather this pandemic by this type of communication. Won’t you worship with us?
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Also pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Nicole Barker and Robin Groce on April 9th, to William Fairbetter on April 10th, to Chris Estes on April 13th, and to Marianne Hall and my nephew, Gary Harding on April 15th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
OUR SYMPATHY TO: What a sad week it has been with the unexpected death of two friends. We send our sincere sympathy to the family of Regina Pelsmaeker and to the family of Jim Cameron. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Begin the day with prayer, and you will end it with praise!”
