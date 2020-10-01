“Be He saith unto them, It is I; be not afraid.” John 6:20
When I was a little girl it was so wonderful to be able to crawl into bed with my parents if I were afraid during the night. If you have raised children, you probably know it was common for one of them to cry out in great fear after a nightmare. As parents, we knew that usually all that was needed was a calming response such as “It’s just a dream, don’t be afraid.” Almost instantly your child was back to sleep.
Jesus sometimes withdrew from the multitudes to be alone. The time that he did this by getting into the boat with his disciples brought another teaching lesson. They were soon in a storm so violent that even these seasoned fishermen felt the boat would capsize and all would drown. Jesus came to them saying, “It is I: be not afraid.” Jesus was and still is the great comforter.
We all have moments in our lives when we are gripped with fear and need to hear from our Heavenly Father, “It is I, be not afraid.” We should seek Him first, not when we’ve tried everything else. In doing so, we open ourselves for God our Father to meet our greatest need and be more to us than ever before.
In these days of uncertainty why not resolve to listen for his voice at those times and be calmed? Our prayers and lives should be to daily listen to God’s calming voice in those moments of anxiety and despair. In paths of peace He will guide us. What have you got to lose besides an anxious, sleepless night? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for J.B.’s sister, Donna Cole who had open heart surgery this week, also to Lowell Younce, Carol Raimo, Richard, Eley, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO: Bo Henderson and family at the passing of Ed Springs and to Glenda Hollars and family of Max Hollars who passed away this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Keith McDonald and Coleman Ratterree on Oct. 3, to Paul Fairbetter and Julie Robertson on Oct. 4, and to Sean Antone on Oct. 7. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Phil and Emma Pickett on Oct. 2. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The one thing worse than being a quitter is being afraid to be a beginner!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.