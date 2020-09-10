“You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.” Isaiah 55:12
During this time of pandemic we have been spending much more time at home enjoying our back porch. As I sat at the table overlooking the trees and listening to the sounds of nature, I was reminded of the absolute majesty of God. As I reflected on our scripture for today it told of our God who is so powerful He even gives the leaves of the trees the ability to applaud His greatness.
The trees — pine, poplar, maple, locust, hemlock, spruce, oak and more that I am not sure of their names — stood majestically all around. The different shapes and colors of their foliage held me in wonder of their unique shades of green. They moved in the unseen hand of the wind all the while waving their leaves as if to greet my presence. I sat in wonder of the large tree on a far hill that was obviously dead with its’ brown, sad truck appearing to giving way to the ages.
As I sat drinking this all in, I began to wonder about the ages of the trees, how long they had been there and most importantly, why hadn’t I taken time to reflect on this creation just outside my door? As I gazed at God’s creation my heart sang “How Great Thou Art.” You probably know the words; “Oh Lord, my God, when I in awesome wonder, consider all the world Thy Hands hath made”. Also, the words; “Thou power throughout the universe displayed.” Words so true.
I heard that still, small voice reminding me that He made this creation. He put each tree and leaf right where they have stood for, maybe, hundreds of years. He chose to make that particular once vibrant tree through its life and was ready to give it back to the earth. He gave us His glory to enjoy if only we will open our eyes and see it. His love and majesty has always been around us, waiting for us to acknowledge Him.
I needed this time. A time to be reminded that He made all things and will safely guide us through this difficult time of COVID-19. Even though I have been somewhat shut in, and held hostage by this virus, God has seen fit to push me out on the porch and reveal His simple message to me, “I am the Creator of all things, all things are possible with Me. Do not be afraid. Trust. Obey.”
That is a pretty good lesson for me. And, I received that lesson on my “Porch, sweet, porch.”
Open the door of your heart. Look and listen for what Creation has to say to you. He has a message for you too! Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Carol Raimo; Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Joann Alexander on Sept. 10; to Shelley Tarbutton and Jane Penley on Sept. 11; to Rachel Moody and Deborah Broghamer on Sept. 12; to Stephen McDaniel on Sept. 14; to Roger Robertson and Larry Kovalcin on Sept. 15; and to Martin Michie on Sept. 16. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Bill and Pat Wheeler and Eric and Barbara Brown on Sept. 11, and to David and Gina Harwood on Sept. 15. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Why is it that by the time most of us learn to make the most of life, the most of it is gone?”
