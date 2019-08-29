“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not human masters.” Colossians 3:23
Going to the grocery store isn’t something I particularly enjoy. It’s one of those mundane parts of life, something that has to be done. But, every other Thursday when Mikey comes home, one of our first stops is the grocery store to pick up his oranges and chocolate milk. He loves the grocery store so much he can even whisper its name!
There is one part of this task I’ve unexpectedly come to look forward to: the checkout lane! During so many visits, the checkout employees have come to know our sweet guy coming through with his fruit and milk. There is one employee in particular that always has a big smile and treats every customer like they are royalty. She clearly enjoys a job that could be seen as one of the most tedious around. And for just a moment, her cheerful spirit brightens the lives of people in her checkout lane.
The way she does her job has won my respect and admiration. Her cheerful attitude, desire to serve, and attention to detail all line up well with the apostle Paul’s description of how we are to work, which is described in our scripture today.
When we’re in relationship with Jesus, any job we have to do gives us an opportunity to reflect His presence in our lives. No task is too small or too big! Tackling our responsibilities — whatever they may be — with joy, creativity and excellence give us an opportunity to influence those around us, no matter our job.
My prayer each day is to ask the Lord to help me tackle everything on my plate with grace, enthusiasm, and joy, knowing that my attitude may affect others in ways I’m not even aware of. I have found that the best way to do satisfying work is to do it for the Lord. Does your daily work reveal God’s love to someone? Whatever your job, let someone see Jesus is you. It will make your day and theirs! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Jim Coffey, Joe Key, Patsy McGuire, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Debbie Lentz on Sept. 1, to my niece, Marty Landeau, Wesley Harwood and Linda Chastain on Sept. 3. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Rev. and Mrs. Gordon Noble who will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Sept. 1.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Humor is God’s gift to disinfect a world filled with hate!”
