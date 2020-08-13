“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 speaks of a time for everything. Take time this week to re-read these eight verses. It has proven to be a life-changer for me this week. The focus verse this week that I want to share is the first verse with emphasis on the word “everything.”
The last five months have been life changing in so many ways. For me, the heaviness of my heart has been the separation from my brother with special needs, Mikey. I have cried until I can’t find more tears. I have prayed, sometimes feeling that I don’t know the words to pray. I have attended webinars with state officials with no results. I have had friends and family pray with me and still found little comfort in this situation.
At my most hopeless time, God shows up! He gave me a serendipity along with a Holy reminder that He is in charge and has a plan and a time for “everything.”
It has been a blessing that we have had technology so that I have been able to FaceTime Mikey each night. At least I have been able to see him. I know you may think that this is a small thing, but, with Mikey’s autism, getting his haircut every two weeks was a huge part of his routine.
I have personally cut his hair for the past 50 years. With each passing week since March it pained me that I couldn’t get to him and/or he couldn’t get to me to get a haircut. In seeing him, I have watched his hair get longer and longer. This was just another angst for me and I know it was for him.
As I read Ecclesiastes 3:1, I asked God was a simple haircut, in this difficult time, an “everything?” Then, God showed up!
On Wednesday evening while visiting with Mikey on his tablet, Mikey touched the top of his head and whispered, “hi-cut.”
I said to him, “Oh Mikey, I do wish you could get a haircut. I know how much that would mean to you. Your hair is so long!”
An employee at Mikey’s group home that assists in setting up the tablet so that I might visit with Mikey softly said, “If I had clippers I could cut Mikey’s hair if you like. I cut everyone’s hair at my house.”
To end this miracle in time, I was at Walmart at 7 a.m. the next day, the clippers were sent to Mikey’s house and that very night, as I FaceTimed with Mikey, I got to see him get a haircut for the first time in five months. Oh, how pleased he and I were to spend this time together getting something he wanted and needed. It was also a time for me to get my faith lifted.
“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. A haircut is an “everything.” What are the chances that someone with the talent to cut hair would be employed at this certain place, at this certain time, with this certain person? It wasn’t a chance, it was our “time for everything.” It gave us pleasure and peace. Mikey was so pleased and I was ecstatic.
This was also an affirmation to me that God is in control. I do not understand all that is going on in our world today, but I do know Who holds the future. I do know Who can handle the “everything” in our lives, and I do know Who hears every prayer; right down to our haircuts! He will certainly hear yours. Don’t stop praying. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Jewel Moody who passed away last week. Also, our sympathy to the family of Jim Scott. Please pray for comfort for these two families at this difficult time.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Rudy Hartley on Aug. 13; to Lisa Smith; Betty Cox, David Gragg, Sarah Townsend and Elle Nicholas on Aug. 15; a very special Happy Birthday to Maxine Sparks and to Chandler Ann Groce on Aug. 17; to Dalton Gragg on Aug 18; and to my niece, Lisa Stophel and Nancy Sciara on Aug. 19. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Richard and Linda Chastain on Aug. 12; to Marshall and Doris Edwards on Aug. 18; and to Carlton and Judy Heustess on Aug. 19. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “There is one thing worse than being a ‘quitter’ and that is being afraid to be a ‘beginner!’”
