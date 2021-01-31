BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you might meet on Main Street in Blowing Rock.
It could be a rock star — or someone like Kevin Schronce, who caters to rock stars and those who want to be rock stars.
Whether he is the owner or an employee, Schronce is an enthusiastic ambassador for Guitar Wishes, a retail music store in Lincolnton, offering a full line of new and pre-owned electric, acoustic, and acoustic-electric guitars. They also sell ukuleles and a broad line of guitar accessories, as well as offer playing lessons. In addition, Guitar Wishes is known for its repair and reconditioning work to restore instruments.
“We sell high-end guitars,” said Schronce. “Electric guitars, mainly. It is on Main Street in Lincolnton and is an amazing store. The guitar industry is really growing. We have people coming into our store from all over the country. One of our most frequent customers is John Schneider, the actor who played Bo Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard. He is also a country musician. He is a really good friend of ours. We just rebuilt his grandfather’s guitar, from scratch.”
Schronce and his wife, Trina, were in Blowing Rock on Saturday with Shelby-based friends Aaron Morrison and Sandy Cochran. They came after hearing about the ice sculptures that were part of the Winterfest festivities.
“We come to Blowing Rock quite a bit,” said Schronce. “We eat at Six Pence Pub and Woodlands BBQ a lot when we come up. It is only about an hour and 15 minutes to get here. We love it here and love the small town feel. The people are friendly and of course, the beautiful mountains. We heard about the ice sculptures first, then about Winterfest, so we thought we’d come up and enjoy the weekend.”
Asked whether he had noticed much in the way of changes over the years, Schronce laughed. “I’ve seen drastic changes since I started coming up not quite back in the horse-and-buggy days. It used to take two and a half hours to get here from Lincolnton. So I would say that the biggest change is the widening of U.S. 321 to get here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.