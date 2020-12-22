You just never know who you are going to meet in Blowing Rock.
With a goal of buying Christmas gifts for his parents, Dylan and Chelsa visited the town this past weekend.
That, said Chelsa, and that she is a 2018 graduate of Appalachian State and loves coming to Blowing Rock.
About to graduate from UNC-Charlotte, Dylan was specific in describing what he finds most appealing about Blowing Rock.
“I love the mountains,” he said. “I am originally from Vermont, so this is almost like being home. I love the mountain air and the mountain vibe.”
Now a third grade teacher in Hickory, Chelsa said that in addition to the gift-buying mission, she wanted to re-experience Blowing Rock’s Christmas charm.
“I really enjoy walking down the street with the Christmas wreaths on the light poles and looking at all the decorations in the store windows,” she said.
When told that the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce was hosting both indoor and outdoor Christmas display competitions this year, Chelsa said with wonderment in her eyes, “Ohhhhhh. That’s why! Some of the windows do look a lot more done up than usual!”
This isn’t their first time visiting Blowing Rock but when they do, they often go camping.
“We’re staying in the Blue Bear campground,” said Dylan, “which is about 20 minutes north of Boone. “I often stay on Grandfather Mountain, though.”
Chelsa interjected, “I sometimes stay in Banner Elk. My family has friends with a house there. It’s less than a hour away so an easy drive to get over here.”
When asked if they had anything else to add to the conversation, they simultaneously broke into big smiles and shouted, “Merry Christmas!”
