I’ve almost finished a painting of the Rhododendron Trail to the wild horses up at Grayson Highlands State Park in Virginia. Not too bad, I must say.
We went hiking up at that park after I had a very successful week as artist in residence at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, in early July. I enjoyed being with Tim Larson and his amazing "fish art" epoxy wooden furniture. —If you haven’t been by the cottage, it’s a good opportunity to see and purchase some beautiful art work. There are artists each week through Labor Day and the series is hosted and produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
But there I go, getting off track already. As I said, the trail in the park leads to the wild horses. And indeed we did see a herd of these beautiful horses.
But it got me thinking . . . these horses we saw certainly weren’t wild. They would let you come right up to them. Perhaps the really wild ones were watching from behind the rocks or something. I found myself wondering how these horses became so tame. Surely at some earlier point they were wild. So what caused their becoming so tame? Was it the lure of curiosity about people? Perhaps it was the prospect of easy food? We aren’t supposed to feed them, but I bet a few carrots or apples get bootlegged in.
So there I was, sitting in my study/studio musing and watching the paint dry, when the Danish theologian Soren Kierkegaard’s geese popped into my mind, along with the raccoons who think Rocky Comfort belongs to them — but they can wait.
Kierkegaard has a famous story about how wild geese fly south in the fall. But there was this one goose who spotted a farmyard and a farmer feeding some ducks, and so the goose put his air brakes on and spiraled down to this farmyard.
It was so convenient and the food was so good that he decided the following year to make a stopover at the same farm. And it became an every year thing. But each year it got more and more difficult for our goose to pull up stakes and fly on south.
And finally came the year that our goose decided to winter at this farm rather than fly on south. He got so accustomed to this farm life that when the next fall came and the formations of geese came hurtling overhead and honking at him, he simply cocked his head and stared at the majestic formations. He had traded the glorious pilgrimage of the other geese for a comfortable stay at the farm.
And thinking of Kierkegaard’s goose reminded me of the master preacher and teacher of preachers, the late Fred Craddock, and his story of meeting on the sidewalk one day a very fat sparrow. The sparrow didn’t even bother to get out of Fred’s way, so Fred asked him, “Aren’t you supposed to fly away when people come near you on the sidewalk?” The sparrow simply looked at him and said with surprise, “What do you mean, fly? I don’t know how to fly!”
Both Kierkegaard and Craddock were pointing us to the tragedy of Christians who forget who they are, and become tame and enamored with the trinkets of this world. How easy it is to make peace with the values of this world, and forget the magnificent dream God has for each of us.
Well, I better get back to my painting. Maybe it will entice you to visit Grayson Highlands park and see the wild horses. It may get you thinking about horses who aren’t wild, geese who forget to fly, fat sparrows who never thought about such a foolish thing as flying . . . or Christians who forget we’re just pilgrims here, and our values and goals belong to another world.
Going to church next Sunday just might be a step toward your remembering how to fly . . .
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving at College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
