The raccoons around Rocky Comfort don’t get why I go to church.
But neither did Princess, the collie who had us for awhile. On Sunday evenings she would greet our return from being gone all day preaching at a church by standing in the driveway and not moving out of our way. Clearly she was saying we shouldn’t leave her like that.
Those who read this column probably are aware that I also am the interim pastor of a pretty little church, unique in its own way. Next door to Tweetsie is Middle Fork Baptist Church, with its quaint architecture — no corners in the sanctuary in order to keep the devil out, although I’m not sure that has worked through the years!
Anyhow, it occurred to me that I have never told you why I go to church, either that one or some other through the years. So maybe I should tell you why I go to church, why you might need to rethink your ideas of church.
My reflections on why I go to church are not stated in any order of importance; just as they came forth as I meditated on this. I go to church because there, in God’s house and through His Word, I can make some sense of this world.
I don’t know about you, but out there during the week, with the news media blaring out contradictory views of most everything, it’s hard to see any sense to things. Certainly no uplifting spirit, no caring for others, no gentleness or respect on the roads or on the airwaves.
But on Sunday, I get some perspective. It‘s sorta like being in Romans 1 during the week and then seeing Revelation 4 on Sunday.
I go to church because there in prayer and quietness and reverence, I meet Jesus. You say you can do that out in the woods hiking, fishing, etc.?
Perhaps, but in a church — and I love the great soaring cathedrals — there is a sense of eternity, a realization that all men need a time when in stillness we sense the presence of Jesus. And that happens to me in the singing of the great hymns and the times of silent prayer.
And then the faithful pastor tells me again about how Jesus, through his life, death and resurrection, will forgive my sins, reset my goals, dust me off and set me again on the road to eternal fellowship with him.
I go to church because there my sins come under the light of God’s glory. Sure, I know it’s hard to come to church. Years of counseling have opened my eyes to the fear, the shame, the guilt, the doubt, the anger folks bring to church. From the argument with the spouse on the way to church to the fumbling in silent prayer when you know you wear the invisible scarlet letter around your neck. And don’t forget it’s not just the congregation that must face its sins in church; try standing before God and voicing the hopes and dreams and guilts and fears of a congregation as pastor, when you yourself are a miserable sinner. I know it’s tough to really, really go to church.
I go to church because, hopefully, possibly, it is a place of acceptance. That’s right, church is intended to be the place where we lay our burdens down and feel the hug of family. As someone said, the church is not a gathering of perfect people but a hospital for sinners. And you know, I think those folks who actually go to church get that more than those who just stand outside and watch. There’s always room for one more hypocrite who is trying to live as God intends.
This past Sunday I stayed at home because of the big snow. We watched a service on the television. It was alright, but it was not like being in God’s house. A last word: if you are still looking for the perfect church, you’re not by yourself — so am I. But on this side of heaven we have to take the best we have, and that’s a local church. I hope you’ll be in church somewhere next Sunday.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church, Blowing Rock, next door to Tweetsie Railroad, with services in the sanctuary and on Facebook and YouTube, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
