A few columns ago, I shared why I go to church. Perhaps I should have talked about why I am a Christian, first!
Indeed, in these troubled times in our very, very mixed-up world, one may ask why anyone’s God allows such things to happen. And, in that moment, each of us becomes a theologian!
You know, all of us have theologies, which is simply our view of God. So let me share with you why I am a Christian.
I am tempted to say that the major reason I am a Christian is that I do not have enough faith to be an atheist or an agnostic. But that is trite even if it is true.
Granted that it takes some sort of strange faith to see all the marvels and wonders and beauty of this world and this universe and not feel that a divine power is behind it all. I neither have nor want that kind of faith.
I am a Christian first of all because I was born to Christian parents. I was brought up in the Christian faith. I was like the humorous story of the little boy who had been attending Sunday School for some time and the teacher was showing the class some pictures, one of which was a squirrel. When the class was asked what it was, the little boy replied, “It looks like a squirrel, but I’ve been around here long enough to know the right answer is Jesus!”
I was nurtured in the Christian faith.
I am a Christian, however, for other and deeper reasons, too. Christianity makes more sense than any other view of the world, of the nature of man, and of God. I am sure that most all world religions are a groping for the one true God, but I believe that God has most fully revealed himself in the man Jesus of Nazareth.
No other religion comes close to the amazing foundation of Christianity — that the Creator of heaven and earth so loves this world of men that he became one of us, and loved us to the extent of dying in our midst to call us back from our destructive rebellion and self-love to find our peace and purpose in this life and beyond through the lordship of Jesus, who the Father raised from the dead.
Christianity speaks to the failures of each of us if we are sane; if we are in touch with our failures, our insecurities, our greed, our o’erleaping self-love. Christianity says that the God who flung the stars into space — and also knows the name of each of us — cares about us.
But the deepest reason I am a Christian is that I experience the presence and power of Jesus in my life. I have spent a lifetime earnestly and honestly seeking his will in my life. I can say that he has given me a sense of peace, a sense of purpose for my life, and through that relationship I can see how one day he will make a new heaven and a new earth, full of the joy and majesty of the Creator.
It is not that life is simple and clear; but it is true that looking back over my life I see the path glowing with his presence. And my experience is that of all true Christians.
Yes, this world is full of evil, and there are many questions I cannot answer. But I don’t have to know all the answers to know that a loving Creator will one day make all things new. On that day, wrong will be made right, evil will be destroyed, pain and suffering will be abolished, and we will understand.
And then, on that day when the trumpet sounds and time shall be no more, our faith will become sight, and all creation will praise the Father of the Lord Jesus Christ.
