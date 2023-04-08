The raccoons at Rocky Comfort don’t seem to mind the fog at all. The masked critters seem to find the bird feeders whether it is foggy or not. But with us humans it is a different story. You know that sign by the road down at the bottom of the mountain — the one that says something like Dense Fog Possible Next Eight Miles. So? As if the driver could wave his arms and have the fog go away. Here’s how bad that fog can get.
My wife Pegeen and I were coming back from Florida a couple weeks back—all the way in one day — and experienced fog like I’ve not seen before. Yeah, yeah, I know how bad the fog gets here in Blowing Rock after over 20 years living in what really is almost paradise, but this was different. We started up the mountain and noticed the standard fog, which got even worse as we got to Green Hill and passed through Blowing Rock. It’s eleven at night and the sidewalks have been rolled up and even owls have called it a night.
It’s business as usual as we come on out to Aho Road and then turn onto Blackberry Road to go to the magical neighborhood of Huckleberry Knob. I crossed under the Parkway overpass on Blackberry Road and entered a different world. Now that’s usually the case — it can be snowing in Boone and we will have sunshine. Or we can have several inches of snow while Boone gets a flurry. But this night set a record. I kid you not, I could not see a thing ahead of the car for the fog. I know, I know, you just need to roll down the window and keep your eye on the yellow stripe in the middle of the road. But they’re working on Aho and Blackberry roads; there ain’t no middle line!
We were several hundred yards — perhaps a quarter mile — from our home, yet I couldn’t see the road! It’s past eleven at night, so the roads are deserted. Naturally, no flashlight in the car when you need it, so I took my wife’s iPhone, turned on its flashlight, small as it was, and got out to find the road. Long story short: I walked in front of our car, seeking out the road with the pinpoint of light, and my wife drove slowly behind me as I walked down the middle of the road for the rest of the way.
At half past eleven at night we saw our house and garage looming up in the glare of her phone flashlight. Talk about fog!
But it’s a good story to share with flatlanders who don’t have a rock with a wind that blows things back when you throw them off the mountain, or get 22 inches of snow in one night and a day, as we did three or four years ago.
While I’m talking about foggy roads, Aho road is getting an overhaul which is sorely needed, and it appears that Blackberry Road will get attention as well. Thank you, thank you, road workers! And the fog, along with no markings on the roads being worked on made me realize how we need a traffic light at the junction of Highway 321 and Aho Road, by the Mustard Seed garden supply between Blowing Rock and Boone.
But speaking of fog; do you ever feel you’ve really hit a patch of dense fog in your life? Like when there’s a serious illness, or a disappointment that breaks your heart, or a child that goes astray? And do you have a flashlight to help you negotiate the foggy darkness? Did you know that in those times, and in the good times too, you have a flashlight at hand to help you find the way; it’s your Bible. Many are those who can say with me that we have found guidance, help, and strength in the Bible for the foggy times of life. Your pastor would be delighted to see you Sunday at church, sunny or foggy, with your Bible in hand.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
