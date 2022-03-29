Everybody should read Shirley Jackson’s story about Charles. Here’s the gist of it; it’s told from the standpoint of the little boy’s mother.
The day my son Laurie started kindergarten he started wearing blue jeans with a belt. I watched him go into the building realizing that an era of my life had ended; my sweet-voiced nursery-school tot had been replaced by a long-trousered, swaggering character who didn’t even stop at the corner and wave good-by to me. He came home the same way, slamming the door and shouting, “Isn’t anybody here?”
At dinner he was insolent to his father, spilled his baby sister’s milk, and remarked that the teacher had said we are not to take the Lord’s name in vain. “How was school today?” I asked, trying to be casual. “All right,” he said “Did you learn anything?” his father asked. “I didn’t learn nothing. The teacher spanked a boy, though. For being fresh,” he said with his mouth full.
“What did he do?” I asked. “Who was it?” Laurie thought a moment. “It was Charles,” he said. “The teacher spanked him and made him stand in a corner.”
The next day Laurie remarked at dinner, “Well, Charles was bad again today.” He grinned and said, “Today Charles hit the teacher.” “Good heavens,” I said, mindful of the Lord’s name. “I suppose he got spanked again?” “Yep,” said Laurie. “Why did Charles hit the teacher?” I asked. “Because she tried to make him color with red crayons,” Laurie said. “Charles wanted to color with green crayons. The teacher said nobody should play with Charles but everybody did.”
The third day Charles bounced a seesaw on the head of a little girl and made her bleed, and had to stay inside during recess. Thursday Charles had to stand in a corner because he kept pounding his feet on the floor. Friday Charles was denied blackboard privileges because he kept throwing chalk.
On the next Monday Laurie came home late, full of news. “Charles yelled so in school they sent a boy in from first grade to tell the teacher she had to make Charles keep quiet, and so Charles had to stay after school. And so all the rest of us stayed to watch him.” “What does this Charles look like?” I said. “He’s bigger than me,” Laurie said. “And he doesn’t ever wear a jacket.”
By the third week of kindergarten Charles had become an institution in our family. The baby was being a Charles when she cried all afternoon; Laurie did a Charles when he filled his wagon with mud and pulled it through the kitchen; and when my husband caught his elbow in the phone cord and pulled the telephone and a bowl of flowers off the table, I just said, “Looks like Charles!”
When the teacher-parent meeting rolled around after a month of school, I was determined to go and see if I could identify Charles’ mother — she would be the haggard one! But none of the mothers looked worn and exhausted enough to claim Charles. After the meeting I talked to the teacher. “I’ve been so anxious to meet you,” I said. “I’m Laurie’s mother.” “We’re all so interested in Laurie,” she replied. “Well, he really seems to like kindergarten,” I said. “He talks about it all the time.”
“We had a little trouble adjusting, the first week or so,” she said primly, “but now he’s a fine little helper. With a few lapses, of course.” “Laurie usually adjusts very quickly,” I said. “I suppose this time it was just Charles’ influence.” “Charles?” “Yes,” I said, laughing, “you must have your hands full with Charles in that class!”
“Charles?” she said. “We don’t have a Charles in the kindergarten.”
Let’s file this story under the heading of “Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde”! I suspect at one time or another each of us would have to admit our name is Charles. For we, too, have a tendency to deny our sinful nature. We like to put on a good face to those we love; we try to escape responsibility for our wayward actions.
We do well to remember a bit of an old poem: “Within my earthly temple there’s a crowd; There’s one of us that’s humble, one that’s proud. There’s one that’s broken-hearted for his sins, and one that only sits and grins. From much corroding care I should be free — If I could determine which is me!”
By the grace of God we can be our better selves. It starts with the good habit of worship. See you Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.