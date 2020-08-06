The following story appeared in a literary magazine nearly 80 years ago. The author was unknown when it was published; perhaps you can help us find the author. It goes like this:
A man and his wife are driving along a strange country road at night while on vacation in New England. They pass a large house in bad repair, with a sign saying a doctor lives there. About a half mile further, the car crashes on a curve. The driver is unhurt, but his wife is unconscious and severely injured. It is late and no other cars have passed, so the husband gathers the limp figure in his arms and runs and stumbles toward the run-down house they have passed a while back.
A tall, gaunt, gray-haired man answers the door and says he is a doctor. There is no one else in the house. Together they carry the wife into a dusty, disordered consulting room and lay her upon the operating table.
Examining her with evident skill, the doctor declares that her skull is fractured and that the only chance for her to live is an operation at once. Looking around at the confusion of the room, the husband is hesitant, but has no choice.
“You will have to help me etherize her,” said the doctor. When his wife is anesthetized, the surgeon, knife in hand, tells the husband to wait outside.
Pacing the porch, from time to time peering from the darkness into the lighted room, finally the husband hears steps, and sees three lurking men, two of them armed and the third carrying a rope. They are advancing slowly toward the door.
“For God’s sake, wait!” the husband implores. “The operation has begun, any delay now must mean my wife’s certain death.”
Whispering, one of the men asks, “What do you take us for?”
“Thieves.”
“No,” the man answers. “We are attendants from the neighboring mental hospital. The man operating on your wife is a dangerous patient who escaped only two hours ago.”
Still whispering, the trio agree to wait until the operation is over.
“The man has been a surgeon,” they say, “and a noted one, but recently became violent and had to be hospitalized. Several years ago he came from one of the larger cities, bought and furnished this house, and practiced here until his confinement became necessary. From force of habit he returned,” the hospital worker suggests, “and from force of habit he might get away with this operation. In any event we have no choice. We cannot interrupt now.”
Staring through the windows, they finally see the operation finished, and then they spring upon the doctor, who, fighting and screaming, is subdued and taken away.
The wife recovers enough to be conveyed to New York where she is placed in a hospital under the care of a prominent physician.
Carefully examining her fractured skull, this doctor says, “Your wife will get well and be perfectly normal again, but I can’t understand it; only one operation I know could’ve saved her, and only one surgeon ever performed that operation successfully. That doesn’t explain anything, because that particular surgeon went insane some years ago, and is now confined to a mental hospital somewhere in New England.”
I suggest we file this story in our Bible under Romans 8:28 which reads, “And we know that all things are worked together for good to those that love God, who are called according to his purpose.”
Keep this promise in heart and mind during these days of pandemic. I have no doubt God is with his children in crisis and will bring good out of tragedy.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church (streaming on Facebook) and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
