It certainly is; but I suppose I should begin at the beginning rather than at the end. Although sometimes it is much more interesting to start at the ending. It’s like this. I recently began a series of sermons based on the Twelve; the twelve men Jesus called to be with him and to be teachable. These twelve, including Judas the betrayer, have acquired through the centuries certain symbols that represent each disciple. Quite often when the disciples are represented in stained glass windows for example, you will find the symbol along with the disciple.
Simon Peter is usually represented holding a large key or keys, referring to Jesus’ comment about the keys of the kingdom. Matthew is seen with a bag of money and a large book, reminding us that he sold himself twice, first to the world and then to Christ. John is often pictured holding a chalice with a serpent or dragon in it. Of course, the four Gospel writers have another set of symbols specifically referring to their writing as well.
Perhaps you are familiar with the scallop shell, as well as a staff, being the symbols that go along with the disciple James. A bit of research will turn up the traditions and stories about James, who was not only one of the first four disciples called, but along with his brother John and Simon Peter was part of the inner circle of disciples. You will remember that there are several men named James mentioned in the New Testament. There was James the half-brother of Jesus, who did not believe in Jesus until after the resurrection, but then became very committed and the leader of the early church. Check out Acts 15 for his role as the moderator of the famous Jerusalem Conference. This James is usually seen as the author of the book of James in the New Testament. And there is James the Less, one of the Twelve, about whom we know little.
So consider the disciple James who is the big brother of the disciple John. Around 44 AD or thereabouts, James was beheaded by Herod Agrippa, as we see in Acts 12. But that’s 10 to 15 years after the resurrection of Jesus and the rapid spread of the church. Tradition says James made several preaching pilgrimages, especially to Spain, before he was martyred.
But what’s all that got to do with the scallop shell? Well, I really can’t say why the seashell was chosen way back there as a symbol for James’ pilgrimages. Here’s a better question: Do you know why Shell Oil Company uses a scallop shell as their logo graphic? Well, hold onto your hat and hear this.
A small London import and export firm owned by Marcus Samuel shipped kerosene to India in the last decade or so of the 1800s. And the imaginative Samuel’s ships were all named for seashells, which he imported. But it seems that Mr. Samuel was not the only imaginative one. A Mr. Graham imported Samuel’s kerosene into India and did very well, thank you! He soon became an important investor and then a director of Samuel’s company. It is perhaps due to Graham that the name and logo was selected in the early 1900s.
It seems that Mr. Graham’s family coat of arms included the depiction of a scallop shell, and Graham suggested it would be a good visual logo. Why the seashell on a family coat of arms? Because Mr. Graham’s ancestors were quite religious and had made a pilgrimage to see the venerated relics of St. James at Santiago [St. James] de Compostela in Spain. The scallop shell was of course already connected to the disciple James, and had become important to this family. And now it became the logo of the Royal Dutch Petroleum Company which took over Mr. Samuel’s Transport and Trading Company in 1907 and it became Shell Oil Company.
And since about 1909, due to Mr. Graham — and St. James — the scallop shell, with its distinctive red and yellow colors, has been the logo of Shell Oil Company. Why red and yellow? Hard to say, but perhaps it is because of the link to Spain and its colors.
And now you know that the familiar Shell Oil sign you see along our roads is really a pilgrimage symbol first associated with the disciple James. It remains only for me to give you an invitation and a question. The invitation: why not join us for worship and sermons on the Twelve next Sunday at College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir! Our morning worship begins at 11 o’clock each Sunday morning. And the question: Each one of us is on a pilgrimage; going somewhere with our lives. John Wayne was right to speak to folks as “Pilgrim” for such we are. Where is your life taking you? I hope it will take you to church next Sunday.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
