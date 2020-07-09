It’s a funny thing. I always thought that when I “retired,” I’d move to the mountains and have a place where in the springtime the hill would be alive with dogwood blossoms and redbud trees, making a scene to inspire rejoicing. Then came the time — I thought I was retiring and bought that dream place, ready to be inspired by springtime. I planted several dogwood trees, the old-fashioned kind that bring forth their flowers before the leaves, not the Japanese dogwoods with the leaves first. I waited for a couple years, thinking it takes that long for flowers. But no flowers.
This went on for a couple more years, with my Japanese dogwoods lording it over the old-fashioned dogwoods. Confounded, I belatedly did the research I should have done on the front end. The result: I discovered what you already know — that the old-fashioned dogwood trees don’t do well — or may not do at all — above about 3,000 feet elevation. Which explained why I saw beautiful dogwoods in Boone, but not at Huckleberry Knob, a few hundred feet higher.
I set the dogwood/redbud dream aside and planted various other trees and bushes. Years went by — about 17 years, to be exact. Then one spring day, to my surprise, there were four blossoms on the dogwood tree. Then last spring, I counted 40 blossoms. This year the tree was full of flowers.
Well, well. I’d been pondering that phenomenon for about a month when I noticed a bush I had intended to chop down last year and never got to it. It had grown big in the last several years but only produced leaves. Now this year the bush was full of big bunches of small blooms. I kid you not, I now have a gorgeous hydrangea bush full of blue flowers. That bush took a dozen years to bloom!
I don’t get it. I will admit that my place, Rocky Comfort, so named in part because we have more rocks on the place than there are Baptists in the South, is tough on flowers and bushes. But to take 17 and 12 years to bring forth dogwood flowers and hydrangea flowers? Maybe it just takes a long time to acclimate to the mountains.
But applying raccoon theology — not that this is what the raccoons told me — , I begin to realize that things don’t happen as quickly as we often would like. And I mean even the big things we yearn for and pray about. Why is that?
Well, I think that sometimes we are seeking the wrong things, the unimportant things; things that would harm and diminish us and others rather than bless. And I think that sometimes our dreams just take longer than we think they should.
We do tend to stamp our feet and demand things right now, you know. It’s possible that our timetable isn’t the same as God’s. And, you know, so often the wait lets us purify our thinking and our desires and goals. Sometimes waiting makes the goal that much sweeter.
I know these thoughts are right about our prayers; they may be right about dogwood trees and hydrangea bushes too.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church (streaming on Facebook) near Tweetsie Railroad and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
