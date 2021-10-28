As I write this column, I remember that today is the twins’ birthday. Two of our grandchildren are twins and today they turn 18.
Seems like just yesterday that we drove up to D.C. to see the newborns at the hospital. We chatted with the new mom and dad for awhile and then out of pure habit, without thinking, I posed the question that has echoed with laughter through the years: “Well, what’s new with you guys?”
You don’t say that when the daughter-in-law has just given birth to twins!
However, remembering that with a chuckle also brings me to talk with you about your family history. Every family — yes, yours too — has a fascinating history.
A decade ago, I decided to put into book form the pilgrimage of my wife Pegeen and myself. Titled, “Seven Bridges: A Spiritual Pilgrimage,” it dealt with the childhood of both of us and our calls to ministry, then the college experience where we met, marriage with its delights and challenges, seminary and graduate school, and my four pastorates before I thought I was moving to Blowing Rock and retiring.
I often say to friends from Florida that they owe my family a debt of gratitude. You see, my Davis family came to Florida 200 years ago this year. They were among the early European settlers of the northern part of Florida when the land was still under Spanish control. My folks dealt with the Seminole Wars of 1835 and 1838 and 1842. All just for you, I tell Florida folks, just so you could visit Disneyworld!
Anyhow, my book of memories is filled with various humorous stories — stop here and reflect on some of the funny things that have happened in your family life as well as your work experience.
It also talks about the struggles and some failures in our life. There’s the first pastorate as a college student which paid me $15 weekly but since that amount was hard to come by, I asked them to just take my tithe out first and pay me $13.50 weekly.
And there’s the story about the bank president who lived next door and upon his retirement he received a new Mercedes. Whenever he cranked it up, it shook our house as well as his!
Some years later, he sold — really practically gave — that car to us, and Pegeen drove it for awhile. It was an early 70s model, a real antique in the 90s, and every time she drove it to the grocery store there would be a note on the windshield from someone wanting to buy it.
There’s the seminary baccalaureate sermon and the story of the businessman who, on a flight, had a stopover in Memphis and bought a newspaper only to see his pastor’s photo on the front page accepting the call to the First Baptist Church. If you think gossip travels fast, consider that!
All in all, I hope the book presents the joys of our lives devoted to serving the Lord and ministering through churches. The great minister George Truett said it well, “If I had a thousand lives, I would want to spend them all preaching the Gospel.” It’s not all a bed of roses, but I’m told the retirement is out of this world. And I do believe it, seeing I am now in my 15th interim pastorate, far from retirement.
Right now, our six grandchildren don’t have a lot of interest in family history but give them a decade or so and they will. So will your grandchildren. Why not start today collecting stories of your life to share with them? It will bring back a crowd of folks long departed and a deep feeling of how you’ve been blessed.
