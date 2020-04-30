My wife says I’m becoming deaf, or as the old folks say, “hard of hearing.” Of course she’s been saying that ever since we married — that I have selective deafness. She says I can hear other people, but cannot hear her when there’s a “honey-do” project ahead. That’s really not true ... well, not all of the time. Anyhow, this business of hearing got me to thinking.
On the Romantic Road of Germany there are several quaint, old-walled cities left over from medieval times. Rothenburg at the top of the road, then Nordlingen, then Dinklesbuhl, on down toward Munich and the delightful little Rococo church in the field at Wies.
One time on a trip to Germany, my wife and I were spent an evening in the village of Nordlingen. We stayed in an old hotel, a favorite of long ago touring kings and queens, with its creaking, slanting stairways. We had read about the church in the very center of town, from which all the streets spread out like spokes of a wheel. The church has a tall tower, locally known as “the Daniel.” A night watchman lives at the end of the 350 steps up to the top of the Daniel. A special tourist attraction is to stand in the street below in the evening hours to see the watchman open the window at the top of the tower at the strike of the hour and proclaim that all is well.
So, we hurried through our supper and I joined the crowd gathering outside our hotel, just across the street from the church. Slowly the tower clock’s hands moved to the hour. There was a silence, then the clock marked the hour in deep tones. The shutters of the watchman’s window were flung open, the light pouring out behind the figure leaning out the window. He put his hands to his mouth to shout to us who waited expectantly down below — and just as he spoke, several motorcycles roared by on the street in front of us.
I couldn’t hear a single word the watchman said. Well, in this case I felt I knew what the message was. But I have pondered that incident many times. Is it a parable of the relationship that so many of us have with God? We say we belong to God, and we really mean it. And we say we want to hear what God wants to say to us — through prayer, through the study of His Word, through the church relationship we cherish.
But there’s a problem. Far too often, we cannot hear what God is saying to us because of the background noise. Because of the motorcycles, so to speak. We cannot hear God because our prejudices or our traditions or our past get in our way and make us deaf to hear some life-changing word from God. We find we are distracted from hearing God in worship on a regular basis because the world is beckoning to us, screaming to us, roaring and drowning out the voice of God.
What is the world saying? Simply that while your faith is fine, you need to be out enjoying the beauty of nature. You need to be at the races or the football game, or at any one of a dozen places on the Lord’s Day instead of in church. After all, reasons the world, you work hard, you deserve to enjoy your weekend, and church is a bit dull. How would the world know? It hasn’t tried church. And so we often fail to hear what God wants to say to us.
The point of this is to say that in this time of the COVID-19 crisis, it just may be that God is trying to reach us, to tell us something.
No, I don’t believe for a moment that God sent this plague that has killed so many. But I do believe firmly that God uses the tragedies, the messes that we bring upon ourselves, to call us back to Him.
We should all ponder that in these days when we may feel isolated. Just maybe we could hear God speaking.
Jesus warned more than once about the danger of having ears but not using them.
“Him who has ears to hear, let him hear.”
Did you say something, Lord?
