These past few weeks — while staying at home, etc. — have been mighty busy. Or perhaps it’s just my age. No, we won’t go there. Surely you are as busy as I am. Even the raccoons at around here are extra busy at night checking the deck out.
My days have been full, what with the responsibilities as (interim) pastor at Tweetie’s neighbor, Middle Fork Baptist Church, not to mention other things. I do a brief Wednesday night Bible study — we’re looking at the portraits of Jesus found in the New Testament — and I invite you to check that out on Middle Fork Baptist Church Blowing Rock Facebook page.
That leads me to invite you to worship with us online on Sundays as we stream the service at 11 a.m. on Facebook. Streaming the service has been interesting in the past — from getting internet service, to deciding what equipment to buy, to mapping out a worship service with purpose and dignity and meaning — when there’s no congregation to support you with nods and smiles.
We are fortunate to be enlisting a couple college young men to handle the actual streaming — unless some of us step on a cord or accidentally unplug something.
Aside from the church responsibilities, there is the yardwork. Not to compare importance of the two, but, my stars, I got this bright idea back there a couple weeks ago, just before the week of rain, to lime and fertilize my lawn, such as it is (I mow with a weed eater since my yard is on the edge of a cliff and is all rock below 6 inches), and to plant the annual flowers, move several plants around, buy a bunch more — you get the picture. Well, with the pretty good misty drizzle for about a week, now I’ve got a yard running wild.
Then there’s the art sale. No doubt you read in the last few days that the Blowing Rock Artist in Residence art program at Edgewood Cottage, sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society, has been canceled for this summer. Well, I was scheduled for July in that program, and with its cancelation, I’m left wondering now what to do about the paintings I had planned for that show. Last summer in the program, 30 of my paintings were purchased. But no Artist in Residence program this summer.
There was an old man
Who lived in a shoe,
He had so many paintings
He didn’t know what to do.
Said his wife, “Throw a sale!”
And so he did!
So, the last couple weeks I have been busy deciding on artworks not only of this past year, but choosing some from the last 3 or 4 years, to put in a grand sale on my art website. Perhaps you’ve checked it out at www.earldavisfineart.com. I have dozens of paintings at various prices there. Shucks, you might find just the painting to brighten that wall that you’ve been staring at. I know you’ll see a lot of local scenes ranging from the many hiking trails in the area to Cone Manor to Blowing Rock’s main street. And I also feature hikes from vacations in many of our national parks.
Oops — my wife just called me. Another “honey do” job, I expect. We purchased a couple new chairs and I’ve been pushing them around here and there. You know how that goes. So, take care, stay safe and I’ll look for you to visit Middle Fork in worship, and my art website for beautiful paintings.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church. He can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.