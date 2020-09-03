Raccoons have quit talking to me or even coming by, except for the one that uses the deck railing for a tightwalk and strolls down it at midnight. Which is fine by me, because the raccoons around here don’t take baths as often as they need to. Anyhow, I figure they skedaddled because of the bear. Have I told you about the bear? I think so.
Anyway, after he got the big bird feeder at dusk one day, after tearing down at night two other feeders which hang out from the deck some 15 feet up from the ground, we named him “Bad Boy.” He’s a teenage bear, about 200 pounds or so. I really haven’t weighed him.
Well, he must think we’ve adopted him, because he now visits several times a day. That’s right, during the day, not at night. He usually starts about 7:30 a.m. and will pose for us, or so it seems. Sometimes peering over the deck toward us inside, often just sitting on the deck or on the grass.
Sometimes he comes by, strolls across the deck, checks to make sure there’s no stray feed and then goes and lays down or sits down and commences to yawn.
Somebody said, “Don’t feed him.”
My stars, I’m not feeding him — I try to feed the birds. (I saw ‘The Sound of Music,’ you see). So now we have no bird feeders out.
But about a week ago while we were out during the day — we think he is spying on us and waiting for us to leave before he does his dirty work — Bad Boy pried open a cabinet that we keep locked, found the garbage can of bird feed, and spilled it out. I assume he stuffed himself too.
So, I said to myself, “I’ll put a cable around that cabinet, and fasten both ends to the wall.” Which I did.
This morning we were awakened by Bad Boy rattling the cabinet again. He managed to bend the door but couldn’t get the door open, for the cable. So he finally gave up and strolled over to lay on the grass and yawn. He left after a while, and we went outside and straightened the cabinet door and pondered what to do.
Call the wildlife folks? We read about them and realized that usually they don’t take the animal elsewhere; just tell you to take precautions.
Well, before lunch he had visited us three times. I finally decided enough is enough and went to the upper deck with a pellet gun and stung his rear end.
He headed out, stopped at the edge of the woods and looked back, as if to say, “That wasn’t nice.”
But tearing up our bird feeders and cabinet isn’t nice, either, I say.
Maybe he’ll visit our neighbors for awhile. ... But he did get me thinking in a sermonic fashion.
What theological ramifications are in this experience? 1.) Even bears need friends, since he hangs around our house; 2.) If you have a visiting bear, don’t count on those cabinets you buy at Lowe’s and Walmart; 3.) Forget feeding the birds; and 4.) persistence pays. That’s the one I settle on.
Bad Boy, in his persistence, reminds me of two parables Jesus told, which you can find in Luke’s Gospel. The story of the friend at midnight in Luke 11, and the story of the poor widow seeking justice in Luke 18.
During this pandemic, keep praying and don’t give up. God really is in charge.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church (streaming on Facebook) and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
